TikTokers are obsessed with this pill organizer that's the size of a pack of gum — it's down to $6

We're currently at peak travel season, so when in Rome, do as the TikTokers do and pack this fold-up Fyy Daily Pill Organizer. Sure, you could just throw all of your pill bottles into your suitcase and hope for the best, but if you want to save space while keeping all of your meds organized in one place, this nifty accessory is the way to go. People are going gaga over this thing for its ingenious design and sleek aesthetic, and right now you can score it for as low as $6 at Amazon (51% off). Bon voyage, indeed!

You might be thinking, "How obsession-worthy could a pill box really be?" Well, according to many a viral TikTok video, this one's pretty darn cool — and we're inclined to agree, thanks to its space-saving fold-up design and double locks. That's right! Not only does it snap shut to protect your meds from spilling out or getting damaged, it also has clever little magnets inside to ensure that everything stays in place. And at just 3.8 x 2.7 inches, it's about the size of a pack of gum and easily fits into any bag.

Open it up and you'll find seven compartments, including one large one for storing those horse pills. You can organize your meds by day or type — just note that labels aren't included. (These itty-bitty ones would work, though!) The lids are clear, so even without labels you'll be able to see what's in each container, and the entire box is made from a food-grade, BPA-free material.

While it's perfectly portable, it would also make a great everyday pill holder if you're looking to sort your daily meds. And who's to say you couldn't use it for storing other small objects, like earrings, beads or office accessories? The limit does not exist!

Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention this pill organizer's swoon-worthy appearance. Its sleek shape and minimalist style makes it nice and discreet should you need to take it out in public, and it comes in 10 lovely pastels and neutrals, as well as in a larger size. Hey, if we have to take pills, we might as well have an aesthetically pleasing container to look at while we're doing it!

This TikTok-famous pill organizer is just as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. (Photo: Amazon)

TikTok users aren't the only ones singing the Fyy Daily Pill Organizer's praises. It's racked up over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon customers, too:

Secure and stylish

"Perfectly compact and discreet for travel!" gushed an enthusiastic shopper. "It stays closed nice and tight and doesn’t pop open by itself. I love that it’s folded closed, so if it’s left on the countertop or if you have to go through your luggage in a public place, all your business isn’t out on display. (We’ve all been there, am I right?!) ... It’s very sleek, stylish and would make a great gift for someone who’s about to go on a trip!"

Great for everyday use

"I got this to put medicine and pills in for an upcoming trip, and I'm buying another for daily use!" exclaimed a happy reviewer. "No more ugly day-of-the-week pill containers! Very cute aesthetic and it works very well. I like the magnetic snap closer, it does not come open when traveling but is still very easy to get into. No more struggling to open my pill containers!"

Beyond medicine

"I purchased five of these, both the small and large sizes," wrote a super fan. "I use them to hold meds for travel, but also use as a travel jewelry case for earrings and pendants. My husband uses one to hold small bike parts in the garage ... Highly recommend!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

