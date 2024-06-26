Future of High School: How California Growers Are Training Teens the Trade

This summer, Lodi, California, high schoolers will again head to local wineries to learn the business through a combination of hands-on internships and college classes. The first-of-its-kind initiative is the result of a growing partnership among the district, Delta College, the Lodi Winegrape Commission and the nonprofit San Joaquin A+.

Join The 74 and the Progressive Policy Institute at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday for an inside look at the “Growing Futures” Initiative and how it aims to promote a more inclusive agriculture industry. You’ll hear from experts Stuart Spencer, Executive Director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission, Kai Kung, CEO of San Joaquin A+, Kathy Stonum, Winemaker at Stonum Vineyards and Francesca Stonum, Operations Manager at Stonum Vineyards.

Sign up for the Zoom right here or tune in to this page Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET to stream the event.

Some of our recent coverage of trends in career preparation: