This popular sun hat 'looks good with everything' — and it's on sale for just $22

A good sun hat is a must for staying cool and protected in summer and those early fall days when the sun's rays are still intense. But, of course, protection doesn't come cheap. That's why it's so exciting to see this popular Furtalk Sun Straw Hat Wide on sale for $22 (was $36) at Amazon.

This wide-brim number features UPF 50 protection to shield your face, neck and ears — it helps to protect your skin from rays and possibly prevent age spots. It's also foldable, making it easy to toss it in your bag or suitcase when traveling. Choose from a range of colors and band styles with this pretty Panama. There are even different size options to ensure that just-right fit.

More than 10,000 five-star reviewers can't stop gushing about this summer must-have.

"It looks so good with everything," said a happy shopper. "I've worn it every day since I purchased it. ...I have a bigger head and thought this might not work on me, but I get compliments... It also keeps me very cool despite the 100-degree weather in California."

There's even an inner sweatband to wick away moisture and keep you cool. "This is the perfect sun hat!" raved a five-star fan. "It’s really comfortable and looks so cute. I love that the brim is stiff enough that it doesn’t flop down in my face, but flexible enough that you can fold it for travel."

Throw a little shade on yourself...for a change. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers also say it's versatile. One reviewer said: "Good quality. Surprised with how versatile it has been, from blue jeans to summer dresses all the way to black tie formal and even pairs with black leather pants. I am impressed and have had so many compliments!"

Better yet, it's also lightweight. "Liked how the hat does not feel like you’re wearing it," another shopper wrote. "I bought it for myself for when I’m at the beach to keep the sun out of my eyes."

"This hat was perfect for my recent beach trip!" one impressed vacationer shared. "It stayed on well on the windy beach days, it protected my head and neck from the hot tropical sun ...and it looked stylish even after being packed in my suitcase!"

Looking for more hat options? The Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat is on sale, too. It's tightly braided to keep the brim from taking on a wonky shape over time.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal Laser $58 $200 Save $142 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser for Teeth $25 $60 Save $35 See at Amazon

Boriwat Back Massager Neck Massager with Heat $43 $170 Save $127 with coupon See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer $18 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kleem Organics Pure Vitamin C Serum $17 $21 Save $4 See at Amazon

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager $175 $260 Save $85 with on-page coupon and code Copied! Code: 25CLOUDCARE Copied! Code: 25CLOUDCARE See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Ummiss Women’s Cotton Underwear $19 $36 Save $17 See at Amazon

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Racer Tank $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

Merokeety Summer Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $36 $40 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon