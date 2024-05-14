Furry Friends: Sugar is as sweet as can be!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Each week, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across Southwest and Central Virginia.

This week, Tuesday, May 14, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought Sugar to Furry Friends.

Three-year-old Sugar is the sweetest! She loves to be out and about, whether it’s playing or meeting new people. She does well with car rides and likes going out on walks.

With a smile like hers, it’s hard not to fall in love with Sugar! She would do well with just about any family, as long as she gets plenty of exercise and affection!

Sugar has a lot of love to give; she’s just waiting for a forever home to share it with.

If you’re interested in adopting Sugar or any other pets from the Roanoke Valley SPCA, you can submit an adoption application by clicking here.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA offers adoptions by appointment Monday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 540-339-9247.

