Furnish your home beautifully, on a budget. (Photo: Walmart)

We may have another long winter ahead of us, hunkering down inside and inevitably analyzing our living spaces and all the improvements that never made it off the horizon the last go round. As an interior designer, my mantra will always be "every home should be the perfect blend of form and function".

For a home to truly feel like a haven, it needs to look pretty and function effectively. Even if you blew your design budget in 2020 setting up that home office or revamping that outdated kitchen, we've rounded up some staggering deals that will upgrade your rooms while keeping your wallet dent-free. Walmart is offering great discounts on furniture now so you can get a jump start on refreshing your home for the New Year.

If you're not already a member of Walmart +, sign up now for a free 15 day trial and test the waters. Benefits include same day grocery deliveries, exclusive sale access and free shipping. Plus, if you take a quick three-question survey, they'll add on two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

No matter what, everyone can benefit from these discounts. Each of these items is less than $200! But don't wait — these sales won't last after the clock strikes midnight on December 31st. So get clicking now before they're in the rear view mirror, just like 2021.

Take your bedroom design to new heights. (Photo: Walmart)

First up, tackle a bedroom — be it that lack luster guest room, an upgrade from that kiddie bed for your pre-teen or your own tired chamber. This classic bed design by Hillsdale will quickly compliment any sleeping quarters, even those that still look reminiscent of your first apartment... twenty plus years ago. The nailhead trim gives it a bespoke look that will defy the fact that you paid only $115 for this fully upholstered headboard and frame (mattress and box spring sold separately).

This satisfied customer says, "It was insanely easy to assemble and it looks amazing." Another reviewer touts, "I love my new bed frame. It makes my room look beautiful and more elegant." Make 2022 the year you ditch that dorm-style frame and stop leaning your pillows against the wall. This is an affordable upgrade that will give any bedroom a buttoned up look.

$115 $139 at Walmart

The votes are in: this desk is a winner. (Photo: Walmart)

This is another piece with classic style, and you won't believe the price. This campaign desk is only $64! In a trendy charcoal that will fit nearly any aesthetic, from mid-century modern to traditional, this desk can upgrade your home office, do double duty as a vanity or act as a classy hall console table. Add a mirror above it or a piece of art that speaks to you, and — voila! — you've got a pleasing vignette that's also functional. Stash office supplies or makeup in the drawers or designate one as your catchall drawer (a nicer way to say "junk drawer"). Whatever you choose, this desk will stand up to the task with style. This reviewer shares, "Very happy with this desk! Doesn't take up much room... seems good quality." Right now you can save close to $100, so snag one while you can.

$64 $159 at Walmart

An anywhere-sized vanity. (Photo: Walmart)

Want to dress up a room? This little vanity set will do the trick. At 32-inches wide you can add one to the bedroom or the bathroom to create a dressing area perfect for prepping in the morning or before a night on the town. The metalwork and glass are the perfect mediums to introduce a new texture and design element, creating interest in an otherwise wood-heavy space. This set boasts a glass shelf so you can store hairbrushes, magazines, jewelry trays and more while still keeping the work surface free. The matching stool is upholstered in a neutral linen style fabric that would complement nearly any décor. Alternatively, you can get creative use this table as a fancy plant stand, with the light-reflecting mirror in your sunroom or entry hall. This reviewer is happy with their purchase, "Stunning. Assembles like a dream. And looks so so classy."

$79 $125 at Walmart

The perfect blend of form and function. (Photo: Walmart)

Talk about form meeting function! This little table with built-in speaker will serve any room in the house, from your living room as an end table to your nightstand in the bedroom. The transitional design blends with all decorative styles and the 22-inch diameter is a useful size no matter the amount of square feet you're outfitting. The built-in Bluetooth speaker will allow you to listen to your favorite tunes in surround sound, so you can start the party anytime, anywhere.

No need for bulky speakers cluttering your décor, when this one is cleverly hidden in an already necessary piece of furniture. Bonus: it charges your phone too, via USB cord or by simply placing it on the table top. Better yet, it's marked down to $200 from $330. For a speaker system, charging station and end table, that's a really good deal.

$200 $330 at Walmart

Fancy features make this a great work station. (Photo: Walmart)

Quarantines are still on the horizon, and it's more important than ever for the kids to have a proper workspace at home. Why not make their work station fun too? This 3-foot wide desk from KidKraft boasts filing dividers for books and homework, a bulletin board for saving precious art and trinkets, a dry erase board for notes and a drawer and cabinets for supplies and anything else that needs storing. That means, no excuses not to keep their work area neat and tidy. The wood desk chair is perfectly sized for a child (even with a few growth spurts). The desk's white painted finish is sure to compliment any child's room, boy or girl, so take advantage of the sale and encourage your kiddo to hit the books when school is back in session for the new year.

This mom exclaims, "Exquisite! Beautiful!!! Very sturdy, would cost much more at other stores. My 6 year old looooooves her chair...would recommend."

$180 $210 at Walmart

