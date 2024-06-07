The Furniture Bank of North Central Ohio celebrates grand opening

The Furniture Bank of North Central Ohio, offering gently-used furniture and household items to people in need who are referred to them, celebrated its grand opening Friday.

Social service agencies, non-project charitable organizations, public officials and more attended a luncheon to learn more about the agency, which will help families and individuals starting over after personal crisis have the essential furniture and household items to turn their houses into homes.

Visitors are reflected in a dresser mirror during the Furniture Bank of North Central Ohio's grand opening Friday afternoon at 775 Springmill St.

Pam Milligan, founder and executive director of the furniture bank, at 775 Springmill St., told a crowded room of local people furniture is something that is always needed by many people who have experienced crises including the homeless, people with mental illness, veterans in need, people leaving domestic violence situations and others.

A representative from FEMA also was on hand, telling visitors the furniture bank will be able to help people in Richland, Crawford and Hancock counties who have been affected by disasters.

Milligan said the furniture store, just across Springmill Street from Dairyland, is not open to the public and its clients are referred to the furniture bank by local social service agencies.

Donations of gently-used furniture are needed, Milligan said. Donors should first call for an appointment and leave a voicemail or text at 419-709-7649, or email her at contact@furniturebankncohio.org.

Individuals from the Volunteers of America transition program provide manpower for moving furniture as Milligan drives the truck.

Pam Milligan, founder and executive director, speaks during the Furniture Bank of North Central Ohio's grand opening Friday.

There is a $75 fee to a client for a donation of an entire house of furniture and a $40 delivery fee, since most clients need their furniture delivered. Milligan said local agencies normally pay the fees for clients.

"Furniture matters, it matters to create comfort and security. It matters to create an environment where people thrive and not just survive," she said. "We're going to help them."

Milligan, a retired general with the U.S. Air Force with 32 years service, said she was born and raised in Mansfield on Howard Street. She left in 1985 and returned last year with her husband to be near family including her two sisters and niece.

Milligan started her military career at the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard at Mansfield Lahm Airport and served at Rickenbacker Air Force Base and also Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, completing most of her service in the Air Force Reserves.

Military service means you don't stop serving, ever, she said. This is her service now, she said of the desire to help others with furniture.

Milligan thanked several people in the room for helping her open the furniture bank including Jim and Libby Oberlin, the owners of the building. She thanked Adriana Miranda for setting up the furniture bank website and she thanked donors in the room. Some of the furniture came from physicians' offices.

She initially had a hard time finding a vacant building and had worked with the Richland County Land Bank about finding a lot to build a metal building.

Milligan shared that the furniture bank recently provided a bed and bedstand for a 7-year-old girl.

"This is love," she said.

