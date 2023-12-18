The Furbo dog cam is at its lowest price ever today — and it even tosses your pup a treat

Pet parents rejoice! There’s an incredible Amazon deal on the wildly popular Furbo Dog Camera. Just for today, you can get this best-selling pet camera at Amazon for $134 (down from $210 when you click the on-page coupon). That's $76 off! If you’ve always wanted to check up on your furry friend — and even treat her to a yummy snack (via the camera’s treat tosser), this camera has your name all over it. There are other Furbo dog cameras on sale today, but this is the one you definitely don't want to miss.

Why is it a good deal?

At $145, the Furbo dog camera is the lowest price it's been all year. But when you click the on-page coupon, it's the lowest price it's been — ever. If you've been interested in keeping a better eye on your pooch when you're not at home, now is the time to buy.

Why do I need this?

The 1080p HD camera rotates 360 degrees, and also has night vision so you can live-stream video of your pet all day and night. A barking alert and two-way audio make it easy to communicate with your fur baby, and of course, the treat tosser is a great feature for tasty rewards.

Just plug in, connect via an iOS or Android app and you’re ready to go! The Furbo Dog Camera even works with Alexa and sends real-time smart alerts, including when a human comes into view. It also alerts you when your pet is facing the camera so you can capture the perfect selfie or send a treat.

And, at the end of the day, the Furbo sends you a “doggie diary” to see highlights of your furry friend’s day in 60 seconds.

You can toss treats to your pooch from anywhere with this device. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

What’s not to love about this high-tech camera?

“I love Furbo! Set-up was quick and easy, and the video and audio quality is amazing — way better than other pet cameras I've tried (yes, I've tried a few)! The wide angle lets me see the entire room at once. The app is perfect for checking up on our beloved pets when we're at work, traveling, waiting in line at the supermarket... basically any time,” raved a happy customer.

”The phone notifications for barking are a great feature and I love that it didn't require any set-up — it started working automatically! The product is really well-made, and the sleek design fits right into our decor. Even our cat loves it!”

Another user says the camera helped save her hypoglycemic dog’s life after he ate sugar-free gum and had to be rushed to the hospital. “His blood sugar registered so low he was close to comatose. He could not stand or walk. They treated him right away, we were able to even give them the window he must have gotten into them during, and he made a full recovery,” explained the five-star reviewer.

“Before Furbo I would have had no idea anything was wrong until I arrived home hours later and at that point... I can't imagine what would have happened. When I reached out to the people at Furbo customer support to thank them, they responded by sending my dog a get well basket of toys!! This is clearly a company that cares about their customers, and more importantly, those customers' pets. I couldn't be happier with the features and functionality.”

Again, this sale is only for today. Don't miss your chance to get your own Furbo at a sweet discount.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

