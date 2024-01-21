Here Are The Funniest Tweets From This Weekend
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
I had an apartment inspection 😭 pic.twitter.com/76RyI3VGYx
— ᥫ᭡ T. Garielle 💕 (@Locwittati) January 19, 2024
When I randomly remember one of my shirts I haven’t seen in a while pic.twitter.com/Rgy2I7RFYW
— rev (@whyrev) January 19, 2024
Disney Channel / Twitter: @whyrev
"incorrect username or password"BITCH, WHICH ONE IS IT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q9qWtSqT3H
— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 18, 2024
Universal Pictures / Twitter: @hashjenni
work is done, time 2 get high pic.twitter.com/3ZXB3i8qyJ
— capricorn cunt 🎀 (@celesitial) January 20, 2024
Warner Bros. / Twitter: @celesitial
me returning to the function after throwing up pic.twitter.com/KXMZdeAGZo
— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 20, 2024
Touchstone Pictures / Twitter: @invis4yo
Idk why. I just love these fried chicken lookin ass dogs. https://t.co/LytFPBJ6qq
— Dimitrius Jones (@iDimitriusJones) January 18, 2024
@gifpuppies / Twitter: @iDimitriusJones
“fuck this job” *goes to work* pic.twitter.com/bVcioVQ5NI
— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 19, 2024
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @hashjenni
"fuck college" *submits all my assignments on time* https://t.co/COhj51q7PY
— h (@floralsue) January 20, 2024
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @floralsue
me after i hangout w my friends: https://t.co/jGewWW1cT0
— ً (@cryst6l) January 21, 2024
yes https://t.co/xvVDq6uTmN pic.twitter.com/LXrsvi9E4H
— ed (@erar97) January 20, 2024
The Laughing Cow / Twitter: @erar97
my brain at 3am pic.twitter.com/l9PVUkD7qw
— 𝔐 (@Wheeema) January 19, 2024
Duolingo / Twitter: @Wheeema
This is the Nick Cannon of the sea https://t.co/VdtkTH2SNE
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 20, 2024
me: watches a show called Unsolved Mysteriesnarrator: the case was never solvedme: pic.twitter.com/xUIgAzkdDd
— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 19, 2024
FX / Twitter: @invis4yo
third margarita tasting like everything will workout for me in life
— gill (@contactabrother) January 20, 2024
Me trying to put on my shoe without having to use my fingers to help me pic.twitter.com/CNdI7ReC3a
— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 ✰🧸 (@ilydari0z) January 20, 2024
I’m a grown ass woman who is just a girl https://t.co/Rt4lVWonu0 pic.twitter.com/JiAUed8c0A
— Mo 🌹 (@flwrchldtweets) January 20, 2024
VH1 / Twitter: @flwrchldtweets
