The Funniest Reactions to Timothée and Kylie's First Public Kiss

Love is in the air, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it. After months of rumors circulating that they were romantically involved, actor Timothée Chalamet and reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have just made their first public appearance as a couple. The pair attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour together in Los Angeles, and were seen getting incredibly intimate throughout the concert.

A video of Chalamet, 27, and Jenner, 26, has blown up online, showing the two of them talking and laughing while watching the show from a box at SoFi Stadium. And at several points in the video, the two share a kiss, seemingly cementing the fact that they are together. In celebrity romance terms, they've gone TMZ official.

Sources close to Chalamet and Jenner first sparked rumors of a relationship back in April, saying that the Dune actor and The Kardashians star were "hanging out and getting to know each other" after initially meeting at Jean Paul Gaultier's show at Paris Fashion Week in January. It was around the same time that news first broke of Jenner's separation from her then boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

Much of the online response to the video of Chalamet and Jenner has touched on Jenner's history with Scott, even speculating that now that the two of them are seemingly committed in the eyes of the public, Chalamet might be taking on an active role in the lives of Jenner's children.

Of course, because of the famous family to which Jenner belongs, there are also those who believe that this entire relationship is the latest psyop from the playbook of her "momager," Kris Jenner. Which is an altogether cynical way of looking at things—although it certainly has made for some funny posting.

Me fully ignoring the Timothée Chalamet x Kylie dating rumours because I know a Kris Jenner PR Stunt™️ when I see one pic.twitter.com/zS4bYLQBVw — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 5, 2023

Kris Jenner after finally securing the Kylie-Timothee photo series pic.twitter.com/4Q1ncpBAms — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) September 5, 2023

so it was true that timothée and kylie are really dating, all this time i thought it was just a jokepic.twitter.com/2m1S03Pr9q — paul mescal gf (@deadpoetssciety) September 5, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after their first public date at the #RENAISANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/4L94eSPg3N — mizge (@mihailo____) September 5, 2023

Travis Scott after he saw Kylie Jenner and Timothee chalamet together. pic.twitter.com/4SoL5A4V23 — Idrees Eyez (@idrees_eyez) September 5, 2023

i just know he was sick seeing timothee and kylie pic.twitter.com/XWkvGd2K2S — noah (@bloodlineprint) September 5, 2023

me after seeing timothée chalamet and kylie jenner at the beyoncé concert pic.twitter.com/tlbO7QdrgJ — dalazia:) (@_laziaacv) September 5, 2023

the Kylie/Timmy make out video is hitting the fandoms hard pic.twitter.com/Ioq9QgdG0T — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) September 5, 2023

Footage of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Kissing at Beyoncé’s B-Day show pic.twitter.com/n0iUfBAFcj — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 5, 2023

kylie jenner is achieving something here that allegedly abt half of the greater nyc area achieved between 2015-2020 so idk man https://t.co/p034mFPOtN — Lexi McMenamin (they/them) (@leximcmenamin) September 5, 2023

so he's really stormi's stepdaddy?? the KJU is truly expanding https://t.co/3n9NyrRAxD — Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) September 5, 2023

Could the super hot conventionally attractive girlies please stop dating the haunted-looking sickly Victorian ghost boys? You’re upsetting the balance of the universe. Thanks. — 🌲 little pine weasel 🌲 (@whodreamedit) September 5, 2023

