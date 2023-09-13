This flattering blouse is the perfect transitional top, and it's down to $18: 'Hides my extra rolls'

What is it?

Staying comfortable once the weather starts changing can be tricky — the difference in temperature can change drastically from night to day. That's why we like transitional pieces that'll take us from summer to fall and beyond, like this Funlingo Chiffon V-Neck Top. Flowy enough for stickier days, yet with enough coverage and layering ability to wear on cooler days, it's the type of blouse everyone should have in their closet. Plus, it's absolutely gorgeous, not to mention on sale at Amazon for as low as $18 (down from $27). Ready to save in style?

Why is it a good deal?

When you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, versatile, all-season garments are the way to go. This lovely piece is no exception; it's lightweight and breathable enough for the warmer months, but also looks great layered under jackets once the temps start to dip. We've never seen it priced lower than $18, so we're confident that now is a great time to snag it. Prices vary depending on color and size, but most are on sale for under $20.

Why do I need this?

Striking the perfect balance between elegant and casual, the Funlingo Chiffon V-Neck Top can be worn with practically anything in your closet — from jeans and leggings to work slacks and a blazer. You could even bring it on vacation as a beach cover-up. (The one exception is pairing it with sweatpants, but hey, you do you!) It also looks much more high-end than its low price tag would imply, thanks to details like those gorgeous ruffled split-sleeves, pleated back and cute accent button below the neck.

Another plus? Its airy fit is just loose enough to keep it from clinging to you without completely hiding your shape, so wear it tucked in or out, whichever is most comfortable. One thing to note: You can wash by hand or toss in the washing machine, but dry cleaning is recommended.

This top comes in 29 colors and prints! Not sure which one to buy? At these prices, go ahead and stock up. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Some 1,800 Amazon customers (and counting!) are raving about the Funlingo Chiffon V-Neck Top.

"I am wearing this as a summer-to-fall transitional top," shared one stylish shopper. "You know those days when it is cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon? It's perfect."

"I love these tops," wrote a repeat buyer. "I have three of them. As an older woman, they are a little too low-cut for me, but I just wear a thin camisole under them. They are much cooler than a t-shirt and they do not wrinkle. They are flattering and hide my extra rolls. I have received so many compliments ... While on vacation, I pull them from the suitcase and hang. Absolutely no wrinkles." (Need a camisole? This one has thousands of perfect ratings.)

"Love the color, fit and style of this blouse," gushed a final fan. "It is very comfortable, and I can dress it up with a skirt or dress it down with a pair of jeans and sneakers."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $100 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Amzgirl Laser Hair Remover $70 $170 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $27 $48 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $27 $53 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Feethit Shoes $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear, 5-Pack $26 $41 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon