'No foot pain at all': Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sandals were just $17?

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Starting at just $17? You bet. (Photo: Amazon)

Doctors agree: Even when shuffling from the living room to the kitchen and back again, it's best to wear some kind of footwear. And Amazon shoppers believe they’ve found the ultimate house shoe: The Funkymonkey comfort slides — the retailer's No. 1 bestselling flat sandal!

“When walking barefoot on hardwood, cement, stone or ceramic tile, there is really nothing to absorb the shock between you and the ground,” New York City-based podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera says. “Over time, this behavior can deteriorate your fat pad, which serves as the foot’s natural cushion. Without this fat, you are literally walking or running on skin and bone.”

A deteriorated fat pad can cause serious long-term issues. However, if you’re a firm believer in your home being the one space your tootsies can finally breathe, you’re in luck: The Funkymonkey comfort slides start at just $17 — and they've raked in over 20,000 perfect five-star reviews.

With thick straps and a padded footbed that molds to your foot over time, these guys are winners. They’re washable and feature a flexible EVA foam upper — yep, the same material as that other brand. Choose from a rainbow of colors — 41 to be exact.

Shop it: Funkymonkey Comfort Slides, starting at $17, amazon.com

Your feet are going to love these. (Photo: Amazon)

While shoppers say they can be worn both in and outdoors, most prefer wear to wear them in the comfort of their home. One reviewer likened wearing these to getting a hug:

“I started wearing them around the house as slippers and they're so comfortable I can see myself using them every day,” the shopper shared. “It's like my feet are getting hugged.”

“I'm amazed,” another added. “Super comfortable too — I'm talking serious comfort here. I like to wear them around the house, even. Durable, easy to clean, wear them anywhere...brunch, pool, beach, park, house...bed? I don’t know, they're comfy. Haha. Will likely buy more in different colors. Yassss.”

Story continues

Shoppers with plantar fasciitis particularly love these supportive sandals. One writes:

“Wow! I'm really impressed. They're super soft like a yoga mat...I put these on and wore them out shopping for lawn and garden items, then planted the goods in them and no foot pain at all. This is awesome since I'm a little prone to plantar fasciitis.”

Shop it: Funkymonkey Comfort Slides, starting at $17, amazon.com

The slides come in over 41 colors, ranging from metallics to pastels and neutrals. (Photo: Amazon)

“These fit my feet so well, it's like they were made just for me,” another chimes in. “I have fairly average width feet, maybe a smidge wider than average. But top-to-bottom my feet are thicker than average. These fit with room to spare. I do have hereditary edema where my left foot and ankle swell by the end of the day no matter if I'm up and about or sitting down most of the day. I also have plantar fasciitis and I can tell already that these will help alleviate the pain.”

In short: These slippers are so comfy, you’ll find yourself wearing them everywhere.

“I have worn these every day since they arrived!” one shopper gleefully reported. “I bought them to be like house slippers/shoes that could also be washed easily. But I have found myself wearing them out to run errands because they are so comfortable! I have bought them for my mom and sister for a little gift because I wanted to share how awesome they are! I will def be buying another couple of pairs. They would be great for gardening, pool, beach, boat and more!!!”

Shop it: Funkymonkey Comfort Slides, starting at $17, amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.