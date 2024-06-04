Fundraiser gives opportunity to get 'A Taste of McAlester'

Jun. 4—Area residents will be able to sample some of the city's best cuisine this week while helping raise money for the McAlester Public Library's expansion and renovation.

The McAlester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Friends of the McAlester Library are hosting "A Taste of McAlester" on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the McAlester Public Library.

More than 15 local restaurants will be at the event to offer a tantalizing array of dishes, showcasing the diverse flavors of the region.

"From savory to sweet, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a culinary journey like no other, all under one roof," the library said in a press release announcing the event.

Money raised from the event will go towards the library's expansion and renovation project.

The current campaign to renovate and update the McAlester Public Library began after the Puterbaugh Foundation made an initial pledge and challenge in 2021, pledging a $1.5 million donation toward the project if the Southeast Oklahoma Library System would do the same.

Soon after the Puterbaugh Foundation's initial $1.5 million pledge, Southeast Oklahoma Library System members voted to match it with another pledge of $1.5 million.

McAlester city councilors also pledged $1.5 million for the library project, followed by another $1.5 million pledge from the Fugitt Foundation.

Plans were for each of the $1.5 million donations to be made over a five-year period.

Other donations from groups and individuals have also moved fundraising efforts forward.

Current plans call for the library to increase the library's square footage by adding additional meeting rooms, shared workspaces, and a conference room that will be available after hours.

Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library that will be cleared for parking expansion near a new main entrance on the building's north side.

Inside the main entrance will be a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs — with stairways on either side of theater-type seating where some children's classes and presentations can be held.

Tickets for the event are $25 when purchased online or at the McAlester Public Library in advance. Tickets will be $35 at the door.

Along with the samples of food, a cash bar will be available. Acclaimed band Hypnotic will be performing at the event.

The following restaurants will be featured at the event: Roseanna's, Joe's Yardbird, Chick-fil-A, Rangler BBQ, Le Salt, Chili's, Heavenly Delights, Lucy's Two, McAlester Country Club, Spaceship Earth Coffee, Jaz's Cajun Eatery, Los Tres Tarascos, McAlester Regional Health Center, Grazing Company, The Compass, and

For ticket purchases and further information, visit www.mcalester.org/events or stop by the McAlester Public Library or call 918-426-0930.