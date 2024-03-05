Fundraiser dinners at Mansfield, Plymouth churches this weekend

Two area churches are hosting fundraising dinners this coming weekend.

Richland Church of the Brethren, at 786 Linn Road in Mansfield, will hold a spaghetti and chicken noodle dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Freewill donations will be accepted to benefit area families in need. For information, call the church the day of the event at 419-747-4392.

On Sunday, the Plymouth St. Joseph Altar & Rosary Society will hold a drive-thru spaghetti or lasagna dinner from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 119 Sandusky St. in Plymouth. The meal will also include breadstick, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is a freewill offering.

