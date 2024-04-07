“It’s so fun to be able to bring your dog and do activities”: Howard brewery hosts dog yoga

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – At Bark & Brew in Howard, there are two types of downward-facing dogs; the four-legged and two-legged kinds as every six weeks, the brewery hosts dog yoga classes.

Owner Tara Brunette says, “I know for me, it’s hard leaving home and not being able to bring my pup with me, and I think a lot of people feel the same way, so being able to come to an event where you’re enjoying yourself but you don’t have to leave the dog at home and the dog is enjoying themselves as well, it makes for a good Sunday morning.”

Folks can bring their dog or just interact with others, but no matter what, there is fun in store for everyone.

Students across Wisconsin traveled to Green Bay for the Wisconsin Destination Imagination Affiliate Tournament

Luann Champeau from Green Bay brought her dog Hannah along to the class and said, “I loved the class. It was very nice. We got to interact with other people and dogs. It’s a great time.”

The brewery began hosting yoga classes when it opened one year ago, with instruction provided by A to Z Movement. Whether you want a little relaxation or just some doggy kisses, anyone can enjoy the fun event.

Howard native Nicole Tauscher brought her dog Herschel and said, “I loved it. I’m a very beginner yogi, so I thought it was easy enough to handle but it feels good afterward. What better to do if you’re a dog person? It’s so fun to be able to bring your dog and do activities.”

Bark & Brew is hosting their next yoga class on Sunday, May 5th. Classes are $23. For more information on the classes and the brewery’s other events, visit their Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.