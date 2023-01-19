The best of both worlds: "Buttery soft" and tummy slimming leggings are on sale for $7 each

Women on Amazon are raving about the softness and comfort of these Fullsoft leggings — a whopping 23,000 of them are waxing poetic with five-star reviews, saying things like "literally the BEST leggings I’ve ever purchased" and "as close to being naked as it gets." Needless to say these claims made us perk up and try them ourselves. And Amazon fans are right. These leggings are the holy grail. First of all, they’re ‘buttery soft.’ Second of all, the high-waist makes these tummy-control leggings gently slim and shape you. And the cherry on top? You can score three for $20 while they're on sale — that means each pair of leggings costs less than $7.

They suck everything in, but gently

If you’ve been sticking to basic leggings, it’s time to level up. Fullsoft Yoga Pants provide just the right amount of compression, according to shoppers. “They are high-waisted and flattering. Other leggings I have tried cut in the waist and make you look like you have a muffin top. Not these, they fit perfectly and make everything look smooth,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

Another very discriminating shopper found Fullsoft Yoga Pants to be foolproof. They wrote: ‘I’ve had so many issues with leggings: I have to keep pulling them up, the ankles are too tight, the “tummy control” becomes uncomfortable, they get stretched out, are see-through, etc. I’ve not experienced any of those things with these leggings. They honestly feel as close to being naked as it gets!”

Fullsoft leggings are buttery soft and designed with slimming tummy control. (Photo: Amazon)

These softies give all-day comfort

Beyond the supportiveness, Amazon fans are raving about just how cozy these leggings. Fullsoft Yoga Pants are the bottoms you throw on and keep on the whole day — running errands, walking the dog, just lounging around the house at night. The kinds of leggings you want to live in 24/7 are such a crucial wardrobe staple.

Well, these are them. They’re “Literally the BEST leggings I’ve ever purchased,” one reviewer confessed. “I’ve told my friends and family about them. I’m a size 10 and got the One Size and there’s still plenty of room. Great for working out or just lounging. They’re the SOFTEST.”

“Buttery soft and incredibly comfortable,” another added. “These are some of the SOFTEST leggings I've ever owned, and that includes LuLaRoe! They are super comfortable and feel extremely well made.”

Soft, yes, but also stretch-proof and squat-proof. “I do CrossFit and I do not have to keep pulling them up!” another shopper wrote, adding that you see “no booty” no matter how active you are in these opaque leggings.

Fullsoft Yoga Pants come in packs of three, so you can opt for a trio of trusty black leggings or a set in different colors, including dark grey, olive green and even wine. Best of all they’re on sale and just $26 for the whole package!

