Full strawberry moon to illuminate New York sky. Here's when to see it

The Strawberry Moon comes the same month as the peak of the eponymous berry’s harvest arrives in the Rochester area.

Here’s what to know about the latest full moon.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The Strawberry Moon arrivesat 9:10 p.m. June 21, 2024, though observers will get a better view after moonrise, expected around 9:15 p.m. This year’s full moon is particularly unique, as it will occur on the summer solstice for the first time since 1985, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The full moon occurs when the moon is opposite of the sun, causing the nearside of the moon to be fully illuminated, according to NASA. The full moon in June is also known as the Green Corn Moon by the Cherokee or Blooming Moon by the Anishinaabe.

The full lunar cycle, including all phases from new moon through full moon and back again, takes 29.5 days.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

While the name evokes images of a juicy red berry, the Strawberry Moon is not typically red. The Old Farmers’ Almanac attributes the Strawberry Moon moniker to the Algonquin tribes in the Northeast, which highlights the native berry typically ripe in June. The Haida nation in modern-day British Columbia, refers to the June moon as the Berries Ripen Moon, while the Cree refer to it as the Egg Laying Moon.

When is the next full moon of 2024?

The next full moon will be Sunday, July 21, 2024. Known as the Buck Moon in reference to the time of year when male deer typically begin to regrow their antlers.

How to photograph the moon

Whether you’re using a top-of-the-line DSLR or the smartphone you carry in your pocket, it’s possible to get a nice picture of the moon. Keeping your camera steady, through the use of a tripod or similar stabilization is important for getting a nic shot on a long exposure.

A better lens will give better detail on the craters and other details on the moon’s surface. Whatever camera you use, setting your ISO low and aperture wide, while shooting with a low shutter speed, will help get a proper exposure of the moon.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle. An RIT graduate, he returned to Rochester after working around New York state and in Utah. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

