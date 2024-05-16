The Full Moon in Sagittarius Is Creating a Moment for Reflection

Full Moon in Sagittarius May 23 2024

As the days grow longer and we eagerly anticipate the energy of summer, the stars are aligning in an optimistic and expansive way. The May full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will rise on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 9:53 a.m. EST. True to its name, the Full Flower Moon coincides with the peak of springtime when flowers are in full bloom. Like the flowers, the fullness of the moon encourages us to pause and appreciate the moment.

Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, is known for its adventurous spirit, quest for knowledge, and desire for truth. However, several aspects taking place during May’s full moon in Sagittarius caution us not to rush ahead before the moment is right. Instead, now is the time for deep reflection and personal growth. It's a signal that some of our philosophies and beliefs may need revisiting. During the full moon in Sagittarius, the moon illuminates hidden truths, creating space for self-discovery. Read your full moon horoscope below.

When Is the May Full Moon in Sagittarius?

The full moon in Sagittarius arrives on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 9:53 a.m. EST. This means you’ll want to perform your full moon manifesting rituals the night before, on May 22, 2024, or on the evening of the full moon itself, May 23, 2024.

The Spiritual Meaning of the Full Moon

Each month, La Luna cycles through all eight lunar phases, setting the energetic tone for each day. The phases of the moon represent different stages in the cycle of our intuitive rhythms. During a full moon phase, we’re asked to sit with the fullness of our emotions, reflect on the journey thus far, and listen to whatever message our intuition is trying to tell us. This is a perfect time to retreat inward and take care of your spiritual and emotional needs as the full moon opens your heart to healing.

Sign up for our newsletter for more astrology content delivered to your inbox.

What to Expect From May's Full Moon in Sagittarius

This month’s full moon in Sagittarius is all about shedding light on the parts of our lives that need attention and care. With the moon in Sagittarius, it's the perfect time to rethink the beliefs and philosophies passed down by older generations and see how you might want to do things differently. It's also a moment to ponder the stories we've been telling ourselves about who we are and the world we live in. You'll feel a strong urge to express yourself, but there might be some doubts about whether you can actually manifest your dreams. The Sagittarius full moon on May 23, 2024, urges you to connect with your inner voice and start living with more authenticity and truth. Here’s what you should expect.

The Moon-Venus-Jupiter Opposition Will Boost Your Intuition

During the full moon in Sagittarius, a tense opposition with the benefic planets Venus and Jupiter will occur. Normally, when these three planets come together in a positive alignment, they help you embrace abundance with ease. However, with the moon, which governs our emotions, opposing Venus and Jupiter, the stars are telling us to let go of our old attachments to make space for the new. This is a powerful time to release goals we've outgrown or allow our dreams to mature and evolve. The good news is that this transit will heighten your intuition, allowing information from the cosmos to flow freely. Instead of seeking external validation for your actions, look internally to find your truth.

RELATED: The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers.

The Moon and Pluto Are Bringing Hidden Secrets to Light

When the full moon and Pluto join forces this month, get ready for some serious depth and intensity in the areas of life you’ve been avoiding. Pluto, the planet of destruction and rebirth, shines a light on the fears we’d rather keep hidden. This cosmic combo is all about bringing those buried secrets and suppressed emotions to the surface, making us confront them head-on. Expect to face some uncomfortable truths and maybe even second-guess your own beliefs. It’s a powerful time for deep emotional introspection and major personal growth. Use the full moon’s illuminating energy to reflect on what no longer serves you and let it go. Embrace this moment for emotional renewal, so you can emerge stronger.

The Moon and Neptune Offer Transcendental Emotional Clarity

During May’s full moon in Sagittarius, Neptune and the moon will answer some of our deepest soul questions. Neptune, the planet of dreams, intuition, and secrets, symbolizes the mystical, and the moon is our connection to the spirit. When the full moon and Neptune come together, you might feel led to absorb others' emotions. This aspect strengthens your connection to the spiritual realm but can also blur the lines between reality and fantasy. You may realize that what you thought was real is actually an ideal, a fantasy. This month's full moon makes those fantasies feel more tangible than ever—but it’s important not to be deceived by a momentary illusion. Meditation, working with tarot, and other mystical practices can help reveal the truth through the smoke and mirrors.

UP NEXT: This Is the Luckiest Day This Summer for Each Zodiac Sign.