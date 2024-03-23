The Full Moon Eclipse In Libra Will Highlight The Imbalances In Your Life



The Full Worm Moon Eclipse in Libra is happening on March 25, 2024.

During this astrological event, you'll reconsider balance in all areas of your life.

The Full Worm Moon Eclipse will impact all zodiac signs, but Libra, Aries, and Pisces will feel it most.

Life is all about balance. You grind it out at work so you can enjoy personal time at home, and you do nice things for people knowing that it’s likely to come back around at some point. (Siri, play "Karma" by Taylor Swift.) But sometimes, that equilibrium can get thrown out of whack, making you wonder if everything happening around you is truly fair.

Try to welcome that inquisitive feeling, because the universe will raise some major questions when the Full Worm Moon Eclipse in Libra arrives on March 25, 2024. This powerful lunar event will make you crave balance—and inspire you to figure out how to get it—according to Donna Page, an Atlanta-based astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology.

Here’s what else your zodiac sign can expect from the Full Worm Moon Eclipse in Libra, and how it’ll impact your life going forward.

Wait, what is the Full Worm Moon Eclipse in Libra, exactly?

As you probably know, the moon goes through different phases each month. During a full moon, it looks like a big, shiny ball in the sky.

This particular full moon’s name comes from a mix of Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. The Full Worm Moon Eclipse gets its name because it usually occurs around the time that beetle larvae start to come out of thawing tree barks and other places they’ve been shacking up for the winter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. (The more you know!)

And in astrology, each full moon syncs up with a different astrological sign, giving it a special feel. But because this one is also an eclipse, it’s more powerful than a typical full moon, Page says.

How will the Full Worm Moon Eclipse in Libra impact your zodiac sign?

This Full Worm Moon Eclipse is in the sign of Libra, which is all about balance. So, you’ll focus on the give and take in your life, whether it’s at work or within your relationships. Like, you’re logging plenty of hours for your job on the daily—are you getting the recognition that you deserve? You’ll also have less patience for that friend who always comes over and wants to order takeout—that you end up paying for. (You’re not made of money, after all!)

On the flip side, you’ll also be hyper-aware of how much you’re giving other people in your life. If you’re being 100 percent honest with yourself, you could probably show up a little more for that friend who’s going through a breakup, or visit your family a bit more often.

On the love front, you’ll feel a strong urge to be seen for who you really are and be loved unconditionally. Yeah, you get zits sometimes and have morning breath—who doesn’t? You need a partner who will embrace that, and everything else that comes with the territory of being with you.

Finally, this Full Worm Moon Eclipse will inspire you to immerse yourself in fun activities that won't break the bank this month. Hanging with friends and watching The Eras Tour movie at home or having a BYOB picnic outside can feel just as satisfying as splashing out on a big social event. Remember: It's all about moderation right now—and that includes what's going on in your wallet!

The full moon will impact all zodiac signs, but Page says that Libra, Aries, and Pisces will feel it the most.

How will the Full Worm Moon Eclipse in Libra impact your future?

Consider this astrological event a friendly reminder to keep checking in on the balance in your life over the next year. Keeping tabs on what's going on in all the different areas of your everyday routine will ideally help you avoid feeling overwhelmed in one category because you'll be more conscious of how each part of your life interacts with the others. "You're going to wonder about equity, fairness, and peace in relationships, but you'll also look at them as a whole," instead of analyzing every little moment, Page says. Then, whenever the balance feels off, you'll be better equipped to make the necessary tweaks to work it out. (Fact of life: Sometimes, the balance is just going to be off, and that’s totally okay.)

You’ll also have a stronger sense of your own worth, whether it’s in your career or in your relationships. If something just doesn’t feel right for you, you’ll feel more empowered to actually do something about it going forward. "You can make adjustments—and you'll feel secure in knowing that," Page says.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is on April 23, 2024 in the sign of Scorpio, and it's bringing hot back to the zodiac. But before you start thinking sultry thoughts, focus on leveling up the balance in your life—it’ll make you feel so much better, mentally and physically.

