Here’s the full list of vendors serving at Saturday’s sixth annual Wichita Taco Fest

In its sixth year, the Wichita Taco Fest is still trying to rebuild from the two years it had to take off during the COVID-19 pandemic, says organizer and Festive ICT founder Nnanna Okpara.

But the event, which returns this weekend to the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, still attracts between 3,000 and 4,000 people, who spend the day eating $2 tacos from local restaurants and food trucks, watching Lucha Libre wrestling and sipping on margaritas.

This year’s Taco Fest will last from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and requires a $15 ticket ($20 the day of the event) for entry. Once people are inside the venue, they’ll be able to buy tacos, elote, chips and salsa, chips and guacamole and dessert items from the two dozen vendors set up on site. Vendors also will be selling margaritas and vodka lemonades as well as agua frescas.

A VIP ticket, which costs $50, or $60 the day of the event, includes access to a top-shelf tequila tasting and more.

Those who plan to attend the Wichita Taco Fest in Andover on Saturday can save money if they buy tickets by Friday.

In addition to the comedic Lucha Libre wrestling performances, attendees will be able to hear live music, watch a jalapeno eating competition, shop from local vendors, see cultural dancers and even join in an evening dance party.

It’s an all-ages event, and it’s one place where people can get a taste of some of the area’s best tacos, Okpara said.

“Most of our vendors are from the North side, so they’re always authentic,” he said. “The experience is like none other, and from a food perspective, why wouldn’t you want to get the best curation of taco vendors around?”

The Taco Fest landed in Andover in 2022 after a two-year COVID-19 break. Previous Taco Fests happened at Union Station Plaza, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium and Cowtown. But organizers — who also put on events like the Shop & Grub Market and Kansas Sneaker Fest — decided the Andover venue had plenty of room to spread out.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be there forever, though, Okpara said. People ask him all the time when the event will move back to Wichita.

“We’re always looking at other venues,” he said. “We could move back to Wichita if the situation was right.”

2024 Wichita Taco Fest Vendors

Rice N Tings

Jumbo’s Beef & Brew

La Jefa Mexicana

La Michoacana

Taqueria El Fogon

Tacos Pina

Taqueria El Vago

Tacos Chaparro

El Gusto ICT

La Chonchis

Mr. Sticker

El Ricardo’s Mexican Food

Carne Asada Jalisco

Gemini BBQ

Tacos Mary

Delicias De Verano

Egg Cetera

Frutas El Chikles

Bongo Fruit Smoothies

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

No Coast Shave Ice

Waffles N Stuff

Perico Loco

Las Delicias ICT

2024 Wichita Taco Fest

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover

Admission: General admission, $15 in advance at selectaseat.com/tacofest, $20 at the gate for general admission; $50, $60 at the gate. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free.

More information: www.festiveict.com/wichita-taco-fest