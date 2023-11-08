Frustrated People Are Revealing The Habits And Societal "Norms" They 100 Percent Want To End In 2024
With 2024 just a few months away, it makes sense if people are already thinking of the new year. So when I saw Reddit user u/MustPlayVR ask: "What needs to die out in 2024?" I thought I would share some of the answers to see if you agree. Here's what the community had to say below:
1."Subscription services — but they won’t. They’ll keep replacing single upfront purchases. It’s a shame."
2.“'Accept all cookies' as the only option."
"'This webpage would like to send you alerts' is a close second."
3."EVERYTHING BEING CROPPED. I hate cropped things. If I find a cute shirt, it’s cropped. A cute jacket? It’s cropped. A cute sweater? IT'S CROPPED. I don’t care if people wear it, but IT'S EVERYWHERE."
4."Pumping in more and more advertisements into everything, even premium or paid-monthly subscriptions and streaming. Sports are taking longer and longer due to more ads. It's hard to imagine most ads are even effective at all. How many people have bought an item or service based on advertising? If anything, it makes me more likely to not buy it, especially if the ad is particularly annoying or way overplayed. Also, ad agencies used to put much more effort into ads/commercials. Commercials were never a good thing, but some used to be slightly funny or entertaining at least."
5."Five-day workweeks."
6."Ridiculous cost of living."
"It infuriates me how it is casually referred to as a 'cost of living' crisis like it's some natural disaster that's out of our control. Shops and energy companies are boasting record profits while this so-called cost of living crisis is occurring."
7."Bedbugs."
8."Social media 'challenges' to break the law or hurt people."
9."People who use their phone speakers in public."
10."Celebrity worship."
"YES, athletes included."
11."Gender reveal parties where they start forest fires just to announce their unborn child’s gender. Seriously, just send an [announcement] text to everyone.'"
12."Layoffs while CEOs get paid 300x the average employee and still get a raise five times the percentage of the average employee as well."
13."Tipping culture."
14."Strong opinions on things we are too lazy to research. I still do it, I try to rethink important issues and say have I honestly researched this, or am I just saying what I heard someone else say?"
15."'Back to the office' corporate nonsense."
