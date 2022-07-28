'So comfortable, so soft': Fruit of the Loom sports bras are on sale, 3 for $10!

These days (and especially in this heat), comfort is key. If you're on the hunt for a light, easy bra that does double-duty in looks and comfort, look no further than the Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Pullover Sports Bra. The loungewear-friendly staple comes in an array of colors and select sets start at $10 (was $14) for a pack of three on Amazon. It's already raked in more than 45,500 five-star reviews.

This sports bra's popularity is no surprise considering the source. Fruit of the Loom has been in the comfy undergarments business for 160 years, producing some of the highest-quality products on the market, from undies to T-shirts.

Thanks to the wireless design, you won't have to fuss with pesky underwire digging into your chest. Hooray! And you can choose from 22 color combos in sizes 32 to 44 (be sure to check out the sizing guide).

With select styles starting at just $10, these light and lovely bras are some of the best on the market! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers are sold, with comfort and coolness being major pluses.

"Great for any woman who has a big or small chest," promises a five-star fan. "It's so comfortable and also it's so soft," they wrote, adding "if it's summertime and you don't want to wear a regular bra, buy this because it won't make you sweat like a regular bra does if you're big chested like me. It wipes away the moisture from your breast and the sweat too."

"Love these sports bras," reports another fan. "They are a super comfy material and hold up well during a light workout...10/10!!"

Another raved: "These bras offer very comfortable fit with no pinching or digging into the shoulder blades. The straps are slim, yet they hold the bra perfectly in place. I am a 38-40B and unlike other stretchy comfort bras, these bras do not roll up from my midriff ( a common problem for me), but stay in place around the chest...With no hooks in the back, there is no irritation or pressing of metal into the skin. The material is soft and has gone through washing and drying without shrinkage...They are flattering for everyday wear. Liked them so much I ordered a second set."

These are an Amazon's Choice for a reason, join the thousands on the Fruit of the Loom craze and grab your Spaghetti Strap Pullover Sports Bra today!

