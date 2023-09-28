How To Use Frozen Dinners To Totally Upgrade Baked Potatoes

Loaded baked potatoes turn what was once a plain side dish into a whole meal, but the entree requires a little more time and ingredients than some people can give. For all the creative or busy chefs among us, you don't have to nix the loaded dish for lack of time or ingenuity. With one simple switch, a totally unique baked potato can be ready to eat in minutes. Just swap out the traditional picks of sour cream and bacon crumbles for the ingredients in a frozen dinner.

While these pre-made meals vary in content, many frozen dinners contain food that is ideal to top onto baked potatoes. From slow-roasted meats and gravy to corn and beans, a frozen dinner can easily upgrade a baked potato and make it delicious.

To make this meal happen, simply heat up a potato in the microwave until it's soft, cut it open, and then plate it. Now heat up your frozen meal of choice and scoop the food on top of the potato. Your baked potato dinner should be ready in under ten minutes. It's as easy as that.

Frozen Dinners That Can Double As Potato Toppings

While this hack is certainly a game-changer, not every frozen meal will compliment the soft, starchy makeup of a potato (see ya, pastas). If you're seeking a hearty meal that also makes culinary sense, make sure you look for frozen dinners that will elevate your starchy spud.

Frozen dinners with meat options like Salisbury steak or slow-roasted beef will pair well with baked potatoes. Turkey and gravy options are also a good idea. If the frozen meal features vegetable options like green beans or corn, these are also a safe bet to top the starch with. Anything with cheese will also work, like a frozen broccoli and cheese casserole.

One way to be sure that your frozen dinner will complement a baked potato is if the meal already features mashed potatoes as a side. Simply top your fresh baked potato with the rest of the meal and save the frozen mashed potatoes for another day (or double your potato intake, no judgment here). Whatever meal you choose, simply use your best judgment to decide what will work best. And if you're looking for other frozen meal hacks, read on.

What Else Your Frozen Dinner Can Do

Your favorite frozen dinners can certainly elevate potatoes, or you can always enjoy them on their own, but that's not all you can do with them. While potatoes benefit from the presence of a frozen dinner, the same can be said for pizza dough or a plate of nachos. From buffalo chicken dinners to broccoli cheddar sides, you can easily make a whole new meal from these offerings. Tater tots and taco shells would also be great canvases for a frozen dinner.

Now, if you're relying on a frozen meal as the entire entree, don't be afraid to add a little something to spice it up. Hot sauce and other seasonings can take a frozen meal from good to great, so always have something on hand to help elevate the dish. Adding fresh ingredients that already exist in the meal is also a good way to make it taste even better. For example, if your frozen dinner features some peppery mashed potatoes, crack some of your own fresh black pepper on top.

A lot of the time, simply adding fresh ingredients to frozen meals can make all the difference. Whether it's a potato or some fresh herbs, dig in and enjoy.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.