Frozen Corn Recalled From Kroger & Food Lion For Listeria Concerns

The recall includes frozen super sweet corn and mixed vegetables with corn.

Corn is one of our favorite gifts from a Southern summer. Golden, sweet, puffy kernels hide away under silky husks until the perfect moment in which they’re transformed into seasonal side dishes like Tee’s Corn Pudding or Smoked Corn on the Cob. (Is anyone else’s mouth watering?)

The beauty of frozen vegetables, corn included, is that peak-summer produce is flash-frozen to preserve all that super-sweet flavor we love in a cost-effective and convenient package. Frozen corn is a simple and obvious throw-in-the-crockpot ingredient, playing a starring role in popular tailgating recipes like Jalapeño Corn Dip. However—if you’ve stocked up on super-sweet frozen corn from Kroger or Food Lion lately, we’re going to have to direct you back to check your freezer.

Twin City Foods, Inc. just announced a voluntary recall of individually quick-frozen “Super Sweet Cut Corn” and mixed vegetables containing corn that include “Traditional Favorites” and “Meal-Ready Sides” from Kroger and Food Lion. The products may be contaminated with listeria, an organism that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, illness in those with weakened immune systems. Thankfully, there have not been any reports of sickness so far as a result of this frozen corn recall—the contamination was discovered through testing in a third-party lab.

Kroger

Safeway / Food Lion

The affected products include:

Food Lion Mixed Vegetables—Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas; 16 oz.

Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, 16 oz.

Kroger Mixed Vegetables—Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas; 12 oz. and 32 oz.

Kroger Super Sweet Corn; 12 oz. and 32 oz.

Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet; 12 oz.

The full list of contaminated products and their best-by dates can be found in the official U.S. Food & Drug Administration recall.

If you have purchased one of these packages of frozen corn or mixed vegetables with corn, the manufacturer urges you to discard immediately or return the item to the grocery store where you purchased for a full refund.

With fresh corn so abundantly in season (and low in cost, as a result), we think it’s worth turning back to the husk for the most beautiful celebrations of summer to adorn your dinner table, like Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad or Maque Choux with Sausage.



Read the original article on Southern Living.