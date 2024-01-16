Frozen Corn Recalled in Canada Due to Salmonella Contamination

Check your freezer ASAP for this product.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

There’s an active recall on frozen corn in Canada right now, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). This is due to Salmonella contamination.

The Eagle brand frozen corn affected by this recall were sold in 1.75-kilogram bags with a UPC “0 55722 96964 7” and a best by date of “02/01/2025.” The products were distributed and sold in Ontario, but other territories and provinces may be affected, per the recall.

If your frozen corn matches the package information from this recall, dispose of the product immediately or return to its place of purchase. While this frozen product is the only item currently impacted by this recall, the CFIA is conducting an investigation that may lead to the recall of other products.

As of January 16, there are no reported illnesses connected to this recall. Common symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Salmonella is not typically life-threatening; however, young children, pregnant women those age 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible if you think you may be infected after consuming this product.

If your home could be contaminated with the Salmonella virus, be sure to follow these cleaning procedures as it can easily spread to other food and surfaces. For more information regarding this recall, contact the CFIA toll-free at 1-800-442-2342 or email information@inspection.gc.ca.

