Frontier Airlines is giving away free flights. Here's how to get one

The only thing better than planning to fly away for a summer vacation is not having to pay for the flight.

With that in mind, budget flyer-friendly Frontier Airlines says it has you covered by giving away an annual free flight pass to a winning family, and will also dole out additional free flights to other entrants in the giveaway.

Here's how you can enter the giveaway to score free flights from Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Airlines giving away flights through its 'Family Summer Getaway' campaign

Flyers can enter Frontier Airlines' "Family Summer Getaway" sweepstakes online, and winners will have dozens of destinations to choose from.

"The 'Family Summer Getaway' giveaway will grant one lucky family free flights for an entire year, with 100 additional families each receiving four roundtrip flights to enjoy an epic summer getaway," read a potion of Frontier Airlines' campaign. "Winning families in the Philadelphia area will enjoy 42 nonstop destinations to choose from, including locations across the continental U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico."

The giveaway runs through Tuesday, July 2, and winners will be notified via email on Friday, July 12.

What else should I know about Frontier Airlines' free flight giveaway?

Even if you win, there are a blackout days to consider before planning your trip.

"Fares are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Thursday, October 31, and Monday, August 19 through Thursday, October 31," read a portion of the giveaways fine print. "The following blackout dates apply: Wednesday, July 3; Tuesday, September 3; and Friday, October 11 through Monday, October 14."

