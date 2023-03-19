'This machine is the coolest': Score a portable ice maker for just $67 right now!

Love iced coffee, or can’t drink a Coke without at least a few ice cubes floating in your glass? You’re in luck — Walmart’s sale on a top-rated portable ice maker is an absolute must-have.

Frigidaire Frigidaire 26 lb. Countertop Ice Maker $67 $170 Save $103 This ice maker can make ice cubes and ice chips in less than seven minutes with its advanced compressor cooling technology. Thanks to its large ice basket and water reservoir, this kitchen appliance can make up to 26 pounds of ice in just one day. Plus, it’s surprisingly quiet when it’s in action. $67 at Walmart

The Frigidaire countertop Ice Maker is on sale for a cool $67 for a limited time. This more than $100 in savings! It may be compact, but this appliance will help you beat the heat by producing ice cubes faster than traditional freezers.

Made of stainless steel, this is a great and stylish addition to any kitchen countertop or outdoor cooking space. And who doesn’t want to stay cool and refreshed when sipping on an icy beverage?

This compact ice maker can make ice cubes in under seven minutes. (Photo: Walmart)

Need a second or third opinion?

“We got our machine a couple of weeks ago, and we love it. Set up and operation is easy. It looks nice on the counter and doesn't take up too much space,” wrote one happy customer. “Summertime in Texas means we need cold drinks, and this lets us keep ice in the freezer — our fridge can't keep up. I like the smaller ice cube size, and it's very fast.”

“I have had this two days, and I love it!” raved another. “This thing has already filled my ice bucket in my freezer. I am super happy because it is faster than the ice trays my son forgets to fill up.”

One five-star reviewer summed it up: “This machine is the coolest. I love the easy instructions. It takes about an hour, and the basket is full. It is quiet and just so nifty. It is a great thing to have for the summer.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.