Friends to host first Jeep ride

Jun. 10—GREENSBURG — To kick off fundraising for a new, larger animal shelter in Decatur County, Friends of the Greensburg and Decatur County Animal Shelter are hosting their first Trails for Tails Jeep Ride at noon on Saturday, August 31. Jeeps, Ford Broncos, Land Rover owners, etc. are also welcome to participate.

August is the time for adventurists and summer lovers to take a sunny, wind-blown ride across southern Indiana to help build a better animal shelter for the county.

Wheels roll at noon. There will be three stops, and the ride will end at Links on the Greensburg Square for drinks, raffles and Kyle Pearl playing on the back patio.

Visit Friends of the GDC Shelter on Facebook and scan the QR code to preregister, learn about apparel or purchase meal tickets.

Day-of registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1308 W. Main Street, Greensburg.

Entry for a single vehicle is $25, while an entry package for the ride, which includes a T-shirt and meal ticket, is available for $50. Single meal tickets are $10.

All proceeds go to the Friends of the GDC Shelter campaign.

The GDC Animal Shelter is located at 1635 W. Park Road. The shelter is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The shelter can be reached at 812-663-9081 or by emailing gdcas@decaturcounty.in.gov.

For more information about the GDC Animal Shelter or Friends of the GDC Animal Shelter, visit them on Facebook.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.