Friendly reminder: Father's Day is Sunday! Here are some things to do in Greater Akron

Norm Herrera and his daughter Elena, 7, of Willowick, take in some of the cars on display during the 65th Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Sunday will be all about dear ol' dad.

For Father's Day, there are a number of special events and deals in Greater Akron to let dads know what swell fellas they are.

And there is perhaps no better way to show your love than with yummy doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme on South Maple Street in Akron. (Beacon Journal/File)

Krispy Kreme with its iconic "hot do-nuts" sign on South Maple Street in Akron is offering a special doughnut collection to celebrate dads this weekend.

The offerings include two new flavors:

Blue & White Drizzle: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and drizzled with blue and chocolate flavored icings

Chocolate Iced Bowtie: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a blue icing bowtie

Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday an all-new doughnut collection celebrating dads that will be available at participating shops throughout the country from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16.

There are other special deals and offerings at a number of Akron-area restaurants including a free spaghetti dinner for dads on Sunday at the Spaghetti Warehouse on South Main Street in downtown Akron.

And if dad would like to have a bit more of a "spirited" day − the Winery at Wolf Creek is hosting a ticketed ($37) Father’s Day Bourbon & Barbecue Brunch early on Sunday.

Things to do for Father's Day in Akron area

Akron Zoo on Monday, April 8.

Here is a sampling of other events and things to do with dad in Greater Akron, and some are even free.

The Akron Zoo is offering free admission to all dads and grandfathers on Sunday.

The Akron Art Museum downtown is offering free admission to dads on Sunday.

The annual Classic, Antique and Collector Car Show returns to Stan Hywet Hall in Akron on Sunday. Admission is $16 for adults and includes self-guided tours of the grounds and the historic home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company co-founder F.A. Seiberling and his family. Free shuttles will be running from the Five Points Plaza, 634-670 W. Exchange St., the Litchfield Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Blvd. and the Case Community Learning Center, 1420 Garman Rd.

The Summit Metro Parks has some special events planned for dads on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. dads are invited to take their kids to learn a bit about fishing at the Turtle Pond in the Firestone Metro Park in Akron. Some rods and reels will be available and bait will be provided. And from noon to 3 p.m. there will be a scavenger hunt around the Nature Center at Liberty Park in Twinsburg. There will be crafts and even a campfire to roast marshmallows.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium in the Flats is offering a $5 discount for all dads and granddads on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cleveland Zoo is offering free admission to all dads on Sunday.

