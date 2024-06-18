Fried chicken restaurant sensation picks Brockton for new location. What makes it special

BROCKTON — A lux chicken restaurant has found itself deep on the east side of Brockton, serving tasty creations of creamy mac and cheese, Korean fried chicken and freshly squeezed lemonade.

Yas Chicken, located at 645 Crescent St., is giving Brockton the “royal treatment” with their made-to-order batches of fried chicken, coleslaw, Korean corndogs and spicy entrées.

The new business opened a few weeks ago and is literally giving the city a run for its money with its “affordable” chicken prices.

Here at Yas Chicken, you can devour a freshly cut, seasoned and deep-fried chicken sandwich that was prepared earlier in the day.

“Everything is made fresh daily. Nothing is frozen,” Yas Chicken intern David Chae said.

Jim Nagle dips his chicken tender into Yas sauce at Yas Chicken, 645 Crescent St. in Brockton on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Does Yas Chicken have other locations?

The Brockton location is one of five. You can find a Yas Chicken in Lynn, Providence, Rhode Island, Burlington and Lawrence. The most popular location is Lynn, and they used social media marketing to create an almost "cult" like following. The social media has over 56,000 following and counting.

Yas Chicken intern David Chae, 19, holds two chicken sandwiches and a chicken tender in his mouth at Yas Chicken, 645 Crescent St. in Brockton on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

What's on the menu?

The menu mainly consists of chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, coleslaw, gyoza, Korean corn dogs, waffles, parmesan tater tots and regular French fries.

“It’s an affordable and high-quality meal compared to other fast food chains,” said Yas Chicken intern David Chae.

Some of the popular items include the "Duo": a fried chicken and waffle sandwich smothered with syrup and topped with bacon.

If you’re looking for a creamy, savory entrée, then the "Mac Zaddy" is the meal for you. It’s a sandwich with a fried piece of chicken and a scoop of the house mac and cheese.

One of the top sellers is the "Yas Supreme," a chicken sandwich filled with spicy coleslaw, pickles and the special Yas sauce.

Even the sauces are made from scratch and in-house.

“That’s what makes us special,” Chae said.

Phil McCoy enjoys a chicken sandwich with pickles at Yas Chicken, 645 Crescent St. in Brockton on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

From scratch, made to order

The restaurant prides itself on most items made in its kitchen from scratch, including sauces, battered chicken and freshly squeezed lemonade.

“We don’t consider ourselves a fast-food restaurant. We take time to make the food, and it's fried as customers order it. The food might take 10 minutes, but it’s worth the wait. There are absolutely no shortcuts,” Chae said.

Altogether, there are eight sandwiches and delicious sides to choose from, so there’s something for everyone. Stop in and visit Yas Chicken on 645 Crescent St. and try one of the sandwiches that “broke the internet.”

Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com

