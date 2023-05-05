Never scrub your fridge again, thanks to these easy-wipe liners — on sale for about $1 a pop

If you're in spring cleaning mode, you've probably tackled the usual suspects: Bathroom cabinets? Check. Basement floors? Check. Refrigerator shelves? 'Ugh, I'll get to it eventually,' you say with an eye roll. We get it — having to remove everything from the fridge, sliding each shelf out and going to town with a sponge isn't exactly our idea of the best time, either. If only there were a way of avoiding this dreaded task... Enter: Cyrico Refrigerator Liners, which collect all of that grime so you'll never have to scrub again. A 7-pack is on sale for $10, down from $15!

Not only is having a dirty fridge unsanitary, it can also contribute to unpleasant odors — not exactly appetizing. Unfortunately, many of us don't clean our shelves often enough, which makes sense considering how much of a pain it is. Luckily, placing these liners in your fridge makes maintaining a clean interior a breeze.

Made of a food-grade, BPA-free vinyl acetate, the Cyrico liners are super easy to wipe down once they start getting dirty. Just apply a bit of dishwashing liquid, rinse and air dry. So much better than scrubbing down those shelves!

Since they're non-adhesive, you can swap 'em out without hassle, and their slightly textured surface also helps keep bottles from toppling over and creating more mess. Plus, you can cut them to fit your fridge's dimensions, and they're also perfect for lining cabinets and drawers with to help keep everything clean and in place.

In terms of aesthetics, you can either keep things simple by going the clear route or zhuzh it up by opting for the colorful pack. Either way, keeping your fridge spotless just got a whole lot more effortless.

Choose from clear or multicolored — either way, these refrigerator liners will become your new best friends. (Photo: Amazon)

More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers love these fridge liners so much, they gave them a perfect five-star rating. Here's what some of them had to say:

"My family's infamous for spilling food/drink in the fridge and not cleaning it up," wrote one impressed customer. "By the time I get to the spills, I need a Brillo pad to clean it up. These liners are easy to install and do the job of catching spills. Easy clean-up."

"A must!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "These work amazingly! I’ve had them for several months now...when something leaks or spills, it makes clean-up so very easy. Just pull it out and wash with warm, soapy water — done!"

Another fan wrote, "Loved how easy they were to cut and install. If they were a little curled from shipping, I just grabbed a hair blower and zapped it for a few seconds. They looked so nice that I ordered a second set the same day!"

"These make your refrigerator so neat-looking!" raved a final reviewer. "Just take them out to wash, or if they just need [to be] wiped off, do that, too. I love them! I have a new fridge and want it to stay new-looking! They’re great!"

Amazon Cyrico Refrigerator Liners, 7-Pack $10 $15 Save $5 'When something leaks or spills, it makes clean-up so very easy," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Just pull it out and wash with warm, soapy water — done!" $10 at Amazon

