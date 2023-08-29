My Fridge Was Empty, But I Still Pulled Off This Tasty Chicken Dinner In No Time

Added bonus: It’s no-cook!

The end of summer can tap even the most fervent cook’s will to make dinner. The combination of extreme heat, the desire to jump ahead to cooler fall weather, and, if you have kids, the scramble of back-to-school season can make meal planning feel like total drudgery. Add a less-than-full pantry to the situation, and you’ll feel exactly how I felt last week.

And then a very simple recipe came to my rescue and totally turned my bad mood around. This Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss might sound fancyish, but it’s actually a snap to make, and can be customized with whatever you have—or don’t have—on hand.

What’s In Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss?

Get ready for a shock: There are tomatoes and chicken in this salad. Yes, half of the ingredients are right in the title. Although the recipe specifies heirloom tomatoes and the beautiful photo shows an array of colors, shapes, and sizes, any old tomatoes will work just fine here. Obviously, if you can get your hands on ones from the farmer’s market it will taste even better, but if that’s not an option, don’t worry. My tomatoes were less-than-perfect and all the same color (horrors!), and it all turned out okay.

The chicken is 3 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken—no roasting or poaching or pan-frying needed. Just tear up that bird and you’re done. If you happen to already have leftover cooked chicken on hand, that works fine too.

The dressing is made with pantry staples you likely have—white wine vinegar, olive oil, sugar, salt, and pepper. Don’t have white wine vinegar? Try red wine, or any other light-colored vinegar.

The rest of the salad is made of thinly sliced red onion (a sweet onion, or sliced scallions will work in a pinch) and a bunch of fresh herbs. My herb garden is currently bearing basil and parsley, so that’s what I used in this recipe, and skipped the thyme and chives. If you don’t have any fresh herbs on hand, use an equal amount of baby greens or torn lettuce leaves. You do you.

Finally, we love cheese in our family, so I added a handful of crumbled feta cheese because almost everything is better with a little feta.

How to Make Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

It's super simple:

Make the dressing Put the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl, add the dressing, and toss until combined. That’s it. (Really!)

What To Serve With Heirloom Chicken and Tomato Toss

I had a half-stale baguette hanging around in the kitchen, so I made lazy garlic bread. I cut the bread in half, drizzled it with olive oil, and toasted it in the oven. Then I rubbed the cut side of the toasted bread with a clove of garlic. Slice and serve.

To bulk up the salad, you could turn it into a panzanella with toasted bread cubes. Or stir in a cup of cooked grains, like rice, quinoa, or farro. Orzo pasta would also be a nice touch.

Or, you can serve this salad as-is, straight out of the mixing bowl, and have a perfectly lovely late-summer supper.





