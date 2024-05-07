Fresh Thyme in Jackson Twp. to celebrate chain's 10th birthday

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market in Jackson Township to celebrate with an open house birthday bash on Saturday, May 18.

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, 5509 Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, will take part in the chain's celebration of its 10th birthday. The Stark County store opened in 2017.

Fresh Thyme has invited the community to its Open House Birthday Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18, featuring a cake-tasting, demonstrations and samples, live music and kids activities. Other summer events are also planned, including participation in the North Canton Farmer's Market, First Friday in Canton and a guest appreciation grilling event June 29 at the store.

More information on upcoming events is available on Fresh Thyme's Facebook page or in the store.

