The St. Joseph County fresh food distributions for the month have been announced by the South Michigan Food Bank and United Way of St. Joseph County.

The first food event of the month is set for 4 p.m. April 9, at the Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 23683 M-86, in Centreville. A free ride to and from the distribution is available through the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority as time and capacity allows. Those interested may call (269) 273-7808 at least 24 hours in advance to check for availability.

Food boxes will be given away starting at 4 p.m. April 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., in Sturgis. Railroad Park, 119 W. Clinton Road, in Burr Oak, has scheduled a fresh food giveaway starting at 4 p.m. April 17.

At 10:30 a.m. April 18, the food bank will distribute items at Gateway Village Apartments, 409 Gateway Court. Later that day at 4:30 p.m., food boxes will be available at Colon High School, 400 Dallas St., in Colon.

The Huss Project, 1008 Eighth St., in Three Rivers will host a fresh food distribution beginning at 9 a.m. April 20, and White Pigeon Schools will hold a giveaway at 3:30 p.m. April 23, at 410 Prairie Ave., in White Pigeon.

For additional food distributions in St. Joseph County through other agencies, food pantry hours, and other supportive events, see the human services calendar and St. Joseph County community resource guide at SJChumanservices.com.

The South Michigan Food Bank serves Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee and St. Joseph counties.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Fresh food distributions announced in St. Joseph County