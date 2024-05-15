Fresh food in different portion sizes available at this newly opened Springfield eatery

Name: Teriyaki Madness

Address: 2319 N. Dirksen Parkway

Phone: 217-970-5038

Website: teriyakimadness.com

Teriyaki Madness, 2319 N. Dirksen Parkway, is seen in May 2024 in Springfield.

Credit/debit cards accepted: Yes

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week

Entrée price range: $8.39-$14.99

Children’s menu: Bowls can be ordered in a “junior” size.

My order: This newly opened store offers customizable teriyaki bowls (in three sizes) that are made when you order them. You can choose marinated and grilled chicken, steak, tofu or salmon, with a choice of rice or noodles and stir-fried vegetables. I had the chicken breast bowl ($10.69 for regular) with white rice and veggies, and my friend had the salmon bowl ($12.79 for regular) with noodles ($1.50) and veggies. Both entrees were freshly cooked and hot. We also shared an egg roll ($2.29) and six chicken potstickers ($5.29), which came with some tasty dipping sauces.

A chicken breast bowl from Teriyaki Madness is seen in May 2024 in Springfield.

Likes: The food was fresh; calories are listed on the menu and there is inside dining. Order online or expect to wait a bit as your food is prepared. Know that the Mad Sauce is quite spicy.

Dislikes: None

What would I order next time? I might try the tofu or orange chicken bowl.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Teriyaki Madness serving up fresh food in Springfield, Illinois