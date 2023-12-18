Fresh Express & Publix Spinach Recalled in 7 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Check your produce drawer stat!

Courtesy of Brand

Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Fresh Express has initiated a voluntary recall of some of their bagged spinach products after routine sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture found that a randomly-selected package was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

The products recalled include 8-ounce bags with product code G332 and a use-by date of December 15. These were distributed to five states—Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix spinach sold in 9-ounce bags are also part of the recall. They have the same product code but have a use-by date of December 14. These were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. You'll find the product code near the use-by date on the front of the package

There have been no illnesses reported so far. But if you did consume the product, signs of Listeria include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can be particularly serious in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with a compromised immune system. It can also trigger stillbirths and miscarriages among those who are pregnant.

If you have the recalled spinach, dispose of it immediately. Refunds are available from the store at which you purchased the product, or by calling Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Call your health care provider immediately if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming any affected products. Listeria can easily spread to other food and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures, so after disposing of any impacted foods, carefully follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures.

