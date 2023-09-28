The 13 best French pharmacy beauty products you can buy on Amazon
If you’ve ever visited a French pharmacy you understand why it’s a must stop for skincare fanatics when they head to Europe. Lucky for the rest of us who aren't able to jet off to Europe to stock up on our favorite products, you no longer have to hop on a flight to try these. Want to emulate that je ne sais quoi that French girls seem to project? Many of their go-to products are now available on Amazon. That’s right, you can score everything from French retinol creams and anti-aging face serums to their beloved dry shampoos and treatments for thinning hair from the comfort of your own home. Keep scrolling to see 13 of the biggest cult-favorite French pharmacy essentials available on Amazon. Shop our faves below!
Using the brand’s patented vine sap viniferine, this serum brightens skin and diminishes the appearance of dark spots in just a few weeks. According to a clinical study, the anti-aging product is 62 times more effective than vitamin C at reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation. No wonder one reviewer called it “perfection in a bottle” before adding, “This really works in brightening the skin and fading age spots! Love the formulation, absorbs fast, and a little goes a long way. Well worth the price.”
Soothe your skin with this multitasking balm from La Roche-Posay. It's infused with vitamin B5, shea butter and glycerin that work together to deeply hydrate, soothe and nourish the skin while protecting the skin's natural moisture barrier. While it’s thicker than your average moisturizer, if you suffer from dry, flaky skin this may be the right fix. “Within a week my acne started clearing up, my wrinkles are less noticeable because my skin is hydrated, and the overall texture of my skin looks so much healthier. I’ve already purchased another tube of it for when I run out of the current one because this is something I will never go without,” raved one shopper.
This dry oil can be used just about anywhere — including your hair, face and body. It blends seven botanical oils into one to leave your skin glowing and your hair shiny without weighing it down. The oil has an addictive sun-kissed scent and can be used on all skin types. One user called it “liquid gold” before adding “Use it in your hair to tame frizzes and make hair look healthy and shiny. Great on your face, light and not greasy. Use it all over your body after a shower for smooth and healthy-looking skin.”
Nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this French micellar water from Bioderma because it is a gentle yet effective way of removing makeup without stripping the moisture barrier. It removes 99% of makeup, dust and pollution from your skin without drying it out or leaving it feeling sticky. Several happy customers have called the micellar water their “” while others say they won’t use anything else to remove their makeup.
This rich face cream’s packaging may have gotten an upgrade but it’s still the same iconic formula that French women have relied on for decades. It can be used as a daily moisturizer or a makeup primer since it leaves your skin with a silky smooth base. “I am in love with putting this on before my make up! It helps my foundation application go on smoothly. It keeps my skin hydrated all day and prevents it from drying out,” said one reviewer.
If you’re looking to go a few days in between washings, this Klorane dry shampoo will be your new best friend. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and odors from all types of hair, but it does it without leaving behind a chalky white residue like many other dry shampoos tend to. Even better, it doesn’t weigh hair down, instead, it helps volumize your roots and add texture. “This is the best dry shampoo I’ve ever used. It doesn’t dry my hair out, but gives it an instant fresh fluffy look,” raved one verified purchaser.
This powerful scalp treatment works to combat thinning hair at the root. Along with protecting hair follicles to prolong their life cycle and delay loss, the treatment also encourages healthy new growth. Each kit comes with 12 capsules that are to be applied directly on the scalp and shoppers say you should start seeing results in just a few weeks. “Used this for 1.5 months and even my hairdresser noticed a difference - she pulled back my hair when drying it and showed me all the new growth. It's incredible,” said one.
French brand Avene may be best known for its Thermal Spring Water Face Mist, but we love this anti-aging retinol cream just as much. It’s clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin texture at the same time. Plus, it uses antioxidants to protect against any future damage. “I’ve been using this for about a year and love it. I’m 65 and have been told I look 10 years younger,” claimed one user.
Packed with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, this moisturizing eye serum promises to smooth lines and improve the look of dark circles and undereye bags. The brightening eye product keeps your delicate eye area hydrated for up to 24 hours at a time and is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist-approved, so you don’t have to worry about your peepers getting irritated. Nearly 12,000 shoppers are fans, with one raving, “I have been using this product for a while now and omg it’s amazing. It keeps your eyes moisturized and no puffiness. No dark circles, works so [well]. Is not a heavy or thick consistency or light. It’s perfect.”
This over-the-counter retinol is one of the most popular items found at French pharmacies. Formerly known as Avibon, the cream contains 2% retinol which means it won’t irritate your skin like other options on the market can. The beloved product is known for reducing fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, in addition to smoothing texture and improving your overall complexion. People are so amazed by the results they’ve seen, they say it’s better than prescription treatments.
Founded in 1976 to celebrate the botanicals found in the Provence region, the brand L’Occitane has been synonymous with French beauty ever since. This shea butter-infused hand cream is one of their most popular products known for transforming even the driest hands into soft supple skin. One happy shopper wrote, “Great hand cream that is butter smooth! Really works as well as any I have used over the last fifty years!”
This SPF is another one of La Roche-Posay’s most popular items. The creamy formula blends into your skin quickly without leaving behind a dreaded white cast, so you can rest assured your makeup won’t get ruined when you use it on your face. Along with being fragrance-free and water-resistant, it’s also non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores. “This is probably the best sunscreen I’ve tried. As someone with red hair, and pale, sensitive skin, I’ve tried many, both in US and abroad. This one spreads easily, doesn’t dry my face out, offers great protection, and makes my skin look amazing,” .
A multitasker that tackles three signs of undereye aging? Yes, please! This RoC eye cream lessens the appearance of dark circles, reduces puffiness and evens out fine lines. Even better? It doesn’t take long to work. According to a clinical study, you will start to see results after just four weeks of using the hypoallergenic cream. Many customers say it works so well, it’s the only eye cream they will use. “I have been using this eye cream for a long time and I love it. I have VERY sensitive skin and this never bothers my eyes. I am over 50, and no one ever guesses my age, so it must be doing something. My sister uses a really expensive eye cream and I really don't think it works as well,” wrote one.