French Montana’s Sprawling Los Angeles Mansion Hits the Market Nearly $23 Million

Moroccan-born rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The “Unforgettable” artist first purchased the home in late 2020 from basketball player Paul George, a forward on the Los Angeles Clippers, for $8.4 million, and is now spinning off the home for a whopping $22.75 million. After purchasing the home, he embarked on an extensive remodel with Iqosa Interior and Architecture Design to suit his vision for the property.

More from Robb Report

The great room.

The home is located in the exclusive guard-gated enclave called Ashley Ridge, part of the glitzy, celebrity-filled Hidden Hills community. It’s sited on a 1.5-acre parcel of land, and you’re welcomed in via a private circular driveway with lush, manicured landscaping and towering mature trees with leafy canopies. The residence spans 16,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, ideal for those who love to entertain or those with a large family.

The custom-built estate features bespoke wooden ceilings and oak beams, limestone floors, grand skylights, custom lighting, carved wooden doors, and marble fireplaces. No detail or expense was spared when it came to materiality. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows and custom glass sliding doors that overlook the pastoral grounds and welcome in plenty of natural light. There’s a spacious chef’s kitchen, which feels bright and airy thanks to vaulted beamed ceilings and open skylights. The home has a minimalist, natural aesthetic with indoor greenery at every turn.

The chef’s kitchen.

The heart of the home is the 4,000-square-foot great room with vaulted wooden ceilings, motorized skylights, sliding glass doors that open to the backyard, a bar, and two large living areas with fireplaces. The primary suite is also of note and occupies a wing of the house. There are vaulted wooden ceilings, a two-sided fireplace, a lounge with a kitchenette, massive walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with a built-in sofa near the glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub.

Story continues

Amenities include a movie theater, gym, steam shower, wrapping room, bonus room, library, walk-in wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, custom barbecue, fire pit, fountains, five-car garage, RV storage space, and a full-size basketball court. The outdoor areas are resort-like with a pool and spa, stone deck, incredible landscaping, and an outdoor entertainment area with a music and TV center. There are also fruit and shade trees located throughout the property.

The primary suite.

According to listing agent Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group at Compass, Montana is deciding to sell so he can focus on expanding his portfolio globally, possibly in Miami, New York, and Paris.

Click here for more photos of French Montana’s L.A. house.

French Montana's L.A. House

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.