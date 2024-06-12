French Broad, Nantahala rivers voted top 10 in US for adventuring on the water: Here's why

Western North Carolina has made appearances on summer-related USA TODAY 10Best readers choice awards once again, earning spots on three more lists of outdoor adventures. This time, WNC was praised for its options for adventuring on the water.

Results released June 12 include Best River for Tubing, Best Fishing Lodge, Best River for Fly Fishing and more. Candidates for 10Best lists are chosen by expert panels and voted on by readers to determine the final top 10 for each list.

Here are the WNC choices this time around, information on each winner and more.

Several groups of people float toward the Craven Street Bridge on the French Broad River in rented tubes on July 17, 2020.

The French Broad River placed 10th in this voting, perhaps no surprise to visitors and residents of the area, due to the amount of nearby tubing providers.

The writers mentioned the French Broad's long history, believed to be the third-oldest river in the world. It also mentioned the multiple access points on the urban stretch of the river, providing the ability to float past Carrier Park, the River Arts District and more.

Of course, options in more outdoorsy areas are also excellent, with put-ins and outfitters in towns like Marshall and Rosman providing views of mountains, cliffs and forests.

10Best Rivers for Tubing

Shenandoah River (Virginia and West Virginia) Potomac River (Harpers Ferry, West Virginia) Root River (Lanesboro, Minnesota) Bogue Chitto River (Washington Parish, Louisiana) Apple River (Somerset, Wisconsin) Guadalupe River (New Braunfels, Texas) Rainbow River (Dunnellon, Florida) Chattahoochee River (Helen, Georgia) Delaware River (Milford, New Jersey) French Broad River (Asheville, North Carolina)

Timberlake's Restaurant at Chetola Resort overlooks Chetola Lake, a haven for kayaking, paddleboating and fishing.

Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock, 185 Chetola Lake Drive in Blowing Rock, was voted second place in the nation for best fishing lodge. Guests can fish on private or public waters during half and full-day trips, with gear and pro instruction provided.

Mountain streams, a private lake and plenty more rivers and streams to explore are all options, with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a picturesque backdrop. Additionally, the 10Best story mentioned tennis and pickleball, indoor swimming, hiking trails, fitness classes and a restaurant with waterfront dining. Amenities include computer use, babysitting and child care, a business center and more.

10Best Fishing Lodges

Blue Bank Resort (Hornbeak, Tennessee) Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock (Blowing Rock, North Carolina) Dogwood Lodge (Hopedale, Louisiana) Northland Lodge (Hayward, Wisconsin) Gallatin River Lodge (Bozeman, Montana) Madison River Lodge with Montana Angler (Cameron, Montana) Sage Lodge (Pray, Montana) Hungry Jack Lodge (Grand Marais, Minnesota) Ballard’s Resort (Baudette, Minnesota) Alagnak Lodge (King Salmon, Alaska)

The Nantahala River ranked 10th in voting for best fly-fishing rivers. The river, which runs just under 50 miles through WNC, was described as "idyllic for fly fishing year-round." The Nantahala entry praised the experience of fishing in the summer in particular, due to the cold water feeding the river from the Nantahala Lake in the higher reaches of the mountains.

10Best Rivers for Fly Fishing

Au Sable River (Michigan) San Juan River (New Mexico) Yakima River (Washington) South Fork Holston River (Tennessee and Virginia) Snake River (Idaho and Wyoming) Yellowstone River (Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming) Madison River (Montana and Wyoming) Bighorn River (Montana and Wyoming) Deschutes River (Oregon) Nantahala River (North Carolina)

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 10Best water adventure: French Broad, Nantahala River, Chetola Resort