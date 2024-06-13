Temper's was a popular confectionary in Fremont that also served as a Greyhound bus terminal in the 1970s..

Tremper's, 1970s

Besides being a popular confectionery, Tremper's was also a Greyhound bus terminal, as pictured here with many packages piled in front in the 1970s. The familiar business was operated by Carl Tremper for many years at this location on the south side of the 300 block of West State Street. Next door was Bazley's Market, seen beyond the stacked boxes. (Provided by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont history spotlight: Tremper's