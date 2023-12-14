Save a little of that goodness for later.

A cooked ham is the centerpiece of many holiday meals. But when you combine it with all those tasty sides and desserts, there's often plenty of leftover ham to deal with after the holiday. If you can't possibly eat it all—or send leftovers home with your guests—you're probably wondering if you can freeze cooked ham.

Fortunately, you don't have to worry about wasting food, as there are plenty of ways to store that leftover ham safely. Use these tips to preserve your holiday ham and put it to good use in the days and weeks after you first enjoyed it.

Can You Freeze Cooked Ham?

Here's the good news: You can absolutely freeze cooked ham. In fact, many hams are cured and/or smoked, which were old-school (and still beloved) ways to preserve food for later use. Ham can be stored in the freezer for up to four months, according to USDA food safety guidelines.

How to Freeze Cooked Ham

Freezing cooked ham is a pretty simple process. You'll want to start by letting the ham cool fully, as putting hot food into the freezer could impact the safety of the rest of the food in the freezer. Cut the meat off of the bone (if it's a bone-in ham), and divide it into smaller slices or sections, depending on how you plan to use it. After all, unless you're having another party, you probably won't be digging into five pounds of leftover ham at a single meal.

The trick to avoiding freezer burn is to cover the surface of the ham as closely as possible, to avoid allowing any cold air to hit the surface. That's what will form freezer burn crystals and make the ham a little less palatable when you thaw it.

To freeze your cooked ham, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, then store in a sealed freezer bag or container, taking care to release as much air as possible from the container.









Don't toss the bone!

A ham bone can be cooked in with soups, beans, lentils, or other foods to add additional flavor.







Store your cooked ham in the freezer, and plan to use it as soon as possible. The longer it's in the freezer, the more likely it'll suffer freezer burn.

How to Thaw Frozen Ham

The best way to thaw out your frozen cooked ham is to place it in the fridge overnight. You'll need to allow four to six hours of thaw time for every pound of ham, according to the USDA. (That's another reason to subdivide your leftovers—five pounds of leftover ham will take more than a full day to thaw in the refrigerator.)

If you need to thaw it faster, you can submerge the entire ham, fully sealed in a leakproof bag or container, into a bowl of cold water. (That will take about 30 minutes per pound of ham.)

Using the microwave is the fastest way to defrost your ham, though you will need to cook it and use it right away, to avoid issues with potential bacterial growth.

What to Do With Leftover Ham

Leftover ham is often even better than the straight-up holiday ham! You can use it in soups, diced in a salad, in a sandwich—or even on a pizza. (And we have a ton of great leftover ham recipes that might inspire you to avoid freezing it altogether!)

Don't forget that leftover ham is just as good for breakfast as it is with dinner—so go ahead and use some of your frozen ham in breakfast casseroles, quiches, omelets, or a tasty breakfast burrito. And don't be afraid to use your leftover ham in recipes that call for sliced deli ham, like our tomato and ham breakfast casserole—it's a perfect way to enjoy a holiday ham for brunch.

