Can You Freeze Celery?

Yes, you can throw celery in the freezer—just make sure to follow these steps.

Whether you’ve bought a bunch of fresh celery to make some chicken salad, round out your favorite soup recipe or add a little crunch to a salad, you might not get around to using the whole bag before it starts to wilt in the fridge. Luckily, though, freezing celery is an easy way to extend its shelf life.

“People don’t often think to freeze celery, but depending on how it is used, frozen celery can work well in many different recipes,” says Sarah Brekke, M.S., Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen culinary specialist. “If your recipe relies on the signature flavor and crunch that comes from celery, it’s best to stick to fresh. But in many applications, frozen will work quite well.”

Here, we’ll share our Test Kitchen’s best practices for freezing celery, including a step-by-step guide, as well as information on thawing and cooking with frozen celery.

How Long Does Fresh Celery Last?

If wrapped and stored properly, fresh celery can last 2 to 3 weeks in the fridge. For the longest shelf-life, Brekke recommends removing the celery from its original packaging and transferring it to a large piece of aluminum foil.

How to Store Fresh Celery

Wrap it tightly and store in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator until ready to use. For celery that has already been cut, place celery stalks in a large container, submerge in cool water, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. Stored this way, cut celery should stay crisp and fresh for up to 2 weeks.



How to Freeze Celery

Celery can be frozen fresh, but Brekke recommends blanching celery before storing it in the freezer. Doing so will preserve some extra color and flavor and dramatically increase the shelf life—from 2 months up to a year.



To freeze celery, all you need is a cutting board, knife, saucepan, colander and some freezer bags or freezer-safe containers.



Wash celery and dry well. Chop or slice celery into desired size pieces. If you plan to use the frozen celery within a few months, transfer it to a resealable freezer bag or airtight container. If you plan to freeze the celery for longer than 2 months, transfer it to a pot of boiling water and blanch for 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately transfer celery to a bowl of ice water and let stand a few minutes to cool. Drain celery and dry well to remove excess moisture. Transfer to a resealable freezer bag or airtight container. Label and freeze.

How Long Does Frozen Celery Last in the Freezer?

Fresh celery will last about 2 months in the freezer. Blanching celery before freezing can dramatically extend its shelf life—blanched celery can be safely frozen for a full year. Be sure to label and date your frozen celery so you know how long it's been stored.



Should You Thaw Frozen Celery Before Using?

Brekke says there aren’t many applications where frozen celery needs to be thawed before use. “Just throw it into your recipe as you normally would and cook until hot and softened,” she says.



How to Use Frozen Celery

Because frozen celery will lose its crispness as it thaws, you shouldn’t use frozen celery in applications where you’d normally use raw, fresh celery, like as a snack, on a veggie tray, or as a vehicle for your favorite Buffalo chicken dip. Likewise, if you’re making a recipe that highlights celery’s signature snap, such as this Celery and Apple Salad with Walnuts or Shaved Fennel & Celery Salad, you’d be better off using fresh. Frozen celery is best used in dishes where it will be cooked, and it works just as well as fresh in many recipes such as stuffing, soups, casseroles and stir-frys.

