Free veterans breakfast is May 11 in Clinton

Military veterans from Anderson County are again invited to a community veterans breakfast May 11 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St.

The “chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

May’s breakfast will mark the eighth year of Anderson County’s monthly veterans breakfast, inspired by local World War II veteran, the Rev. William Ward. Ward died in 2022 at age 100.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers work together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends. The city of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and setup. Local media are especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing monthly door prizes.

The June 8 breakfast will be sponsored by Ray Varner Ford; July 13 by State Rep. John Ragan; Aug. 10 by Clinton High School Athletic Department; Sept. 14 is open; and Oct. 12 by Rebecca Watts with Humana. To sponsor a breakfast, contact Terry Frank at 865-310-4097.

To learn more, email VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.

Breakfast volunteer Veronica Huff and veteran Terry Shores pose with a cardboard cutout reminder of the most commonly asked question by retired Anderson County Veteran Service Officer Leon Jaquet: “Do you have your DD214?”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Free veterans breakfast is May 11 2024 in Clinton, Tennessee