Free veterans breakfast is April 13 in Clinton

Military veterans from Anderson County are again invited to a community veterans breakfast April 13 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St.

The “chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Clinch River Home Healthcare. Anderson County’s new Veterans Service Officer Scott Nation will in attendance to introduce himself and meet veterans.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers work together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends. The city of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and setup. Local media are especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing monthly door prizes.

The May 11 breakfast will be sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172; June 8 by Ray Varner Ford and July 13 by Brent Wallace with Gentivahs.

To learn more, email VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. To sponsor a breakfast, contact Terry Frank at 865-310-4097.

Harold L. Maples will be a special guest at Saturday's veterans' breakfast. Born and raised in Powell, Maples is a veteran of the Korean War, and the author of "A Soldier's Story Remembered…Family, Service and Legacy."

