After a five-year hiatus, tours of Shasta Dam will resume starting Monday

Tours will be open to the public seven days a week, every two hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets for the tours are available at the Visitor's Center one hour before the start of each tour. Michael Burke, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said tours are limited to 20 people and tickets may go fast. Tickets are free.

Water is released down the spillway of Shasta Dam on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Tours include a walk across the top of the dam, an elevator ride down into the dam and then back outside to see the spillway from below. Tours also include a walk through the Shasta Powerplant.

Read more: Set sail on Lake Shasta for this North State summer dining favorite

Read more: Here's the ultimate guide to 17 cool California waterfalls near Redding. Search our map.

Reclamation guides also will share the history of Shasta Dam, how it was built, and the role it plays in the Central Valley Project.

"The reservoir is full, we are generating power and we are ready for the summer. With a full reservoir, people are enjoying all the area has to offer," said Don Bader, the bureau's area manager.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Free tours of Shasta Dam, California's largest, will resume Monday