Free swim lessons offered at Fond du Lac YMCA during annual Kiwanis event, and more news in brief

Registration is now open for the Kiwanis Learn to Swim program at the Fond du Lac Family YMCA.

FOND DU LAC - The Fond du Lac Family YMCA will host the 97th annual Kiwanis Learn-to-Swim water safety program.

The program, offered June 10 to 13 at the Fond du Lac Family YMCA, 90 W. Second St., is available free of charge to children ages 4 to 12.

The four-day water safety program offers basic swim safety skills. A typical session includes exercises to help kids adjust to being in water, skillsets kids can use if they unexpectedly find themselves in the water, and safety topics.

Swim levels are beginner, intermediate and advanced. Register by June 6 online at fdlymca.org/kiwanislearn-to-swim.html, in person at the Y or call 920-921-3330. Space is limited.

SSM Health helps Sigma boost local homeless students

SSM Health recently presented $7,500 to Sigma of Fond du Lac, a non-profit women’s organization, to support its annual homeless students program.

A news release said that each holiday, Sigma adopts 30 homeless students at Fond du Lac High School, North Fond du Lac High School, and Campbellsport High School. Students receive care packages that include a water bottle, deodorant, hand lotion, chap stick, feminine hygiene products, and gift cards for food, gas, clothing and more. In 2024, Sigma hopes to expand this to all Fond du Lac County high schools.

SSM Health is giving $7,500 to Sigma of Fond du Lac, a non-profit women’s organization, to support its annual homeless students program. Pictured are, from left, Sigma members, Barb Piatt, Amy Marx and Arin Boldt; SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital past president Katherine Vergos; and Sigma members Kathy Gravelle and Mary Mueller.

Arin Boldt, Sigma president, said in the release: “It is our goal to never have to turn down requests as we have become a great resource for the vulnerable population. This specific program aligns with our mission to address nutrition and physical activity, social determinants of health and mental health.”

For more information, visit sigmafdl.com.

Celebrate Yellowstone Trail Day June 1, from Slinger to Byron

The Byron Historical Society, along with historical societies at Lomira, Theresa and Slinger, will host a Yellowstone Trail Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1. The event is open to anyone traveling the historic Yellowstone Trail route from Slinger to Byron, with stops at each historical society.

Visitors can begin at any of the historical societies and pick up free guides to landmarks along the route. Stops are located at: Byron Town Hall, N3097 Highway 175, Byron; Silver Leaf School at Sterr Park, Pleasant Hill Avenue, Lomira; Solomon Juneau House, 201 S. Milwaukee St., Theresa; and Slinger Historical Museum, 414 Kettle Moraine Drive South, Slinger.

Now known as Highway 175, the Yellowstone Trail dates back to 1912 as part of a route from Boston to Seattle for early automobile tourists to travel to Yellowstone National Park. The road was marked along the way with yellow stones to guide travelers.

For more information, contact the Byron Historical Society at 920-922-5351 or Jim at 262-224-9734.

June Audubon walks offered in Fond du Lac County

Explore trails and yards in Fond du Lac County with members of Audubon. All walks begin at 6:30 p.m. Participants should wear good walking shoes, bring insect repellent, and binoculars if available. For more information about the summer walks, contact Diana Beck at dianahbeck@gmail.com or 920-922-7931.

The June 4 hike will be along the dike through Eldorado Marsh with a birding opportunity. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Dike Road on the east side of the marsh. Leader for this hike is Lori Amend.

Participate in an effort to locate chimneys that might be roosting and/or nesting sites for chimney swifts on June 11. Meet at Taylor Park on Hickory Street by the picnic shelter. After the survey, the group will report results and socialize at Top Shelf, 90 S. Main St. Rain date is June 18.

Learn about ranked choice voting at June 6 program

A program on ranked choice voting will be held at 6 p.m. June 6 at the main branch of the Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

The meeting can be joined in person or via Zoom. Party business will follow. Register for the Zoom meeting on Facebook at facebook.com/FDLDems.

Dr. Martin Farrell will talk about RCV including the pros and cons. Hosted by Fond du Lac County Dems, the program is open to anyone who wants to learn more.

Ranked choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting, is a voting system in which voters rank candidates on their ballots. It was first used in an election in the U.S. in 1915. It is used for some elections in Maine and Alaska as well as non-governmental elections such as student elections and professional organizations.

Farrell taught political science at the college level for 44 years, the last 40 at Ripon College. He has written more than 70 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and conference papers. He also served 28 years on the Fond du Lac County Board of Supervisors and continues to do independent research and makes public presentations.

Green Lake Festival of Music kicks off June 6

Green Lake Festival of Music begins its 45th season June 6, offering 24 concerts in Green Lake and Ripon. There will be chamber music concerts, a piano recital, choral concerts, oera highlights and a Gala.

Since 2016, concerts are offered at no charge, although free-will donations are accepted along with grants and support from corporations and sponsors.

The festival also offers Choral Programs and the Chamber Music Institute to musicians.

The Merz Trio will kick off the season with a 7:30 p.m. concert June 6. It will be at the Thrasher Opera House in Green Lake. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m.

A Chamber Music Institute Faculty Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Demmer Recital Hall, Rodman Center for the Arts, Ripon College.

For more information, including a full list of concerts, visit greenlakefestival.org.

Join Audubon members for Lake Geneva's Cicadapalooza June 8

Fond du Lac Audubon members will take a trip to Cicadapalooza on June 8. The event is noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library and Library Park, 918 W. Main St. The group will meet to carpool at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of Menard’s parking lot.

Cicadapalooza is a free event with tours and talks with University of Wisconsin bug experts, as well as cicada merchandise, food and even beer.

Walking tours of the Maple Park Historic District, led by UW staff, will leave at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sign up upon arrival at the library. The tours are wheelchair accessible.

PJ Liesch, director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab, will be joined by Dr. Dan Young, UW-Madison professor and director of the Wisconsin Insect Research Collection, for a presentation at 3:30 p.m. at the library covering cicada basics and an up-close look at periodical cicadas.

For more information, contact local Audubon members LouRea at 920-872-2266 or Evelyn at 920-929-9350.

SSM Health offers youth workshops to improve mental well-being

The SSM Health Behavioral Health team will host two HeartMath Biofeedback Groups over the summer to help children improve their mental and emotional well-being. Sessions will be at 40 Camelot Drive, Fond du Lac.

Nurse Robyn Williams will facilitate the June 10 session, “HeartSmarts Adventures: Learn to Self-Regulate Emotions and Behaviors (Level 1).” It is designed for children ages 5 to 7, and will meet 11:30 a.m. to noon for six weeks. This group is aimed at helping children learn this mind-body connection to support healthy choices and smart behaviors.

“Smart Brain Wise Heart: Learn to Self-Regulate Emotions and Behaviors (Level 2)” is designed for children 8 to 11 years old and will be held 12:30 to 1 p.m. for eight weeks. This group draws on the best of young people’s brains and hearts to help empower them to make smarter decisions, gain greater self-control, and navigate the academic and social dimensions of life with greater ease.

For more information or to register a child, call 920-907-8201.

