Free swim lessons at these Fresno Unified schools this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Swimming pools at seven Fresno Unified schools will offer free swim lessons to children over the summer months.

The lessons will take place between June 17 and continuing until July 26.

This is when Fresno State sweet corn is being sold

City officials say one free session will be available for City of Fresno residents between three and 17 years of age – as well as Fresno Unified School District students. Adults and non-residents will be charged $50 (according to the master fee schedule).

Lessons will be available at:

Bullard High School, 5445 N. Palm Ave. (93704)

Edison High School, 540 E. California Ave. (93706)

Fresno High School, 1839 N. Echo Ave. (93704)

Hoover High School, 5550 N. First St. (93710)

McLane High School, 2727 N. Cedar Ave. (93703)

Roosevelt High School, 4250 E. Tulare Ave. (93702)

Sunnyside High School, 1019 S. Peach Ave. (93727)

Anyone interested in lessons can click here to reserve a space. More information about the program can be found here.

Fresno Unified adds that recreational swimming will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon until 5 p.m., at:

Edison High School

Fresno High School

Hoover High School

McLane High School

Roosevelt High School

More information about the City of Fresno’s aquatics program can be found here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.