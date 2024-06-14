Free Summer Meals Program providing nutritional, social nourishment for Mitchell youth

Jun. 14—MITCHELL — Classes may be dismissed for the summer, but there are at least two locations in the Mitchell School District where the sounds of the school year still linger in the air at least twice a day.

Early in the morning and over the noon hour at Longfellow Elementary School and Mitchell Middle School, the chatter of conversation and the clatter of cafeteria trays still echo. The lunchrooms at both schools are a hive of activity despite the classrooms being empty of teachers and students.

It's all part of the Free Summer Meals Program, a program run through the district that does exactly what its name suggests — provides free breakfast and lunch meals to youth 18 and under in the community during the months when the school year lunch program is on hiatus for the summer break.

It can be a busy place, and Leann Carmody, food service director for the Mitchell School District, would like to see it even busier.

"There are some kids who use it every day. Which is great because then we get to see them every day," Carmody said recently. "And I'm glad they utilize it, because if they don't use it, we lose it."

The program is based out of Longfellow Elementary and Mitchell Middle School, though it has previously been offered at additional buildings in the district. The number of locations in Mitchell has been scaled back in recent years to increase efficiency and manageability for local program officials while still offering meal outlets on two different sides of town.

The program is federally funded through the United States Department of Agriculture based on the percentage of the local population that qualifies for free or reduced school meals. An area where 50% of the population qualifies for free or reduced priced meals, for example, allows all children aged 18 and under to eat meals for free, whether they are a student in the district or not. No registration is required to take part in the program.

That percentage is determined based on a number of factors, including census data. But one of the most important is the meal plan application parents fill out prior to each school year. Even if a family doesn't think it will qualify for free or reduced meals, the more that apply and qualify means better funding for the program.

Though participation in the program is good at present, Carmody said she's always looking for ways to get more people involved, because the more that take part, the more funding the program receives. That means being able to serve more people in the community.

"It's very, very important for families to fill out the meal plan application before school starts or right when school starts," Carmody said. "Because you never know if you're going to qualify or not. The income guidelines change every year. So it is important that they do that because it helps to get more reimbursement money back."

If federal income requirements shift enough, a large block of families who may not have qualified for free and reduced meals the year before could qualify the next, even if their household income level hasn't changed.

That means the more families who file those applications, the greater the possibility for increased funding to the program.

Strong funding ensures the program stays healthy, allowing Carmody to focus on other challenges within the program, like keeping a large enough staff to handle program duties and tending to changing nutritional standards.

"It's a lot of work," Carmody said after a lunch rush earlier this week.

Experts agree that everyone, especially young people, needs access to nutritious meals, both during the school year and over the summer.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the nutrition, health, and well-being of people struggling against poverty-related hunger in the United States, programs like the one in Mitchell are

effective in alleviating food insecurity and poverty, and in providing the nutrients students need for growth, development, learning and overall health, especially for the nation's most vulnerable children and adolescents.

The USDA provides an online

map to locations in the program across South Dakota,

where meals are offered in over 20 communities across the state.

According to Cheriee Watterson, the South Dakota Department of Education director of child and nutrition services, the number of sites offering free meals has stayed relatively steady over the last few years, but noted that there are 107 sites open this summer, 11 more sites across the state than last year.

The state does not track the number of youth who partake of the meals since it is free and open to the public, but she said around 400,000 meals are served yearly through feeding programs in the state from May to August.

Joe Graves, secretary of education for South Dakota, said the meals are vital for students to maintain good health when they're not in school.

"These sites are a great resource for families who rely on school lunch programs during the school year," Graves said in a statement. "The meals are prepared and served by members of the community, and they ensure that kids are able to stay healthy during the summer break."

Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, said his family took advantage of the program when his children were younger and that it has been a boon to people of all stripes in the community.

"It's an extremely important program that definitely provides an opportunity for students to get in and get a meal throughout the summer months. We have a number of kids that come through, some of them on foot, some of them by bike and others with a daycare provider or babysitter," Childs said. "Everybody's got summer activities that they're involved in, and kids are busy and parents are busy. They know their kids can get in there and get a good meal and head off to the next activity that they've got planned."

The program operates from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch at both locations. It hosts around 150 students daily for breakfast and as many as 500 for the lunch hour, and students from the age of kindergarten through high school seniors can be found grabbing a bite to eat in between their summer activities schedule.

Adults are welcome as well, with breakfast available for $3 and lunch for $5.

And the program is used by a wide range of the public. Low-income families that may rely on the school lunch program during the school year can find nutritious daytime meals for their children while the parents are both working. Older students babysitting for younger children can drop by for lunch on their way to an afternoon at the pool or softball practice.

When they do stop for a meal, they have access to fare that would be familiar to anyone who has eaten lunch in one of the district's cafeterias during the school year. Sweet and sour chicken. Chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes. A salad bar offers lighter options of fresh vegetables. Cartons of cold milk are at the ready. The nutrition requirements of the program are standardized, ensuring the meals are reasonable in their amounts of sodium, calories and portion sizes.

The access to healthy meals is the obvious benefit and goal of the program, but it goes beyond that to become a unique summer social experience as well.

"You can tell it's important to some of these kids. They can meet up with their friends, or (a babysitter) may be babysitting this family today, and another may say well I'm babysitting this family. Let's meet here and go to the pool after this," Carmody said. "Maybe they're a little young to be cooking on the stove and mom and dad are working."

Brittni Flood and her kids are familiar faces at both breakfast and lunch at the summer meal program. She frequents both with her four kids, ages 8, 5, 3 and one-and-a-half on a regular basis.

The food is good, the price is right and it's a chance for her to spend time with her kids before they take part in their own summer activities.

"We actually go every morning for breakfast and lunch, and it works out perfectly," said Flood, who also serves as vice president of the Mitchell Board of Education. "We can go and stop for breakfast before summer school starts, and then get through our activities in town. You can just slide right in, the food's ready and the kids enjoy it."

She said she knows her kids are getting nutritious food through the program and they don't come away hungry.

"I like the fact that there are a ton of healthy options. Whole grains. There are tons of options for fruits and vegetables, and it exposes kids to a lot of those kinds of things they don't always get exposed to," Flood said. "It helps them try and expand their taste a little."

In addition to the food, the visits allow her younger kids to get a feel of school life and familiarize themselves with being part of a social community. When they start attending kindergarten, they will have an idea of what kind of food the school serves, easing their transition from home to school. Even learning to open a milk carton is a learning experience, she said.

With four kids aged 8 and under, it saves her a ton of time in kitchen cleanup, as well, something Carmody also promoted as a benefit of taking part in the program.

Also like Carmody, she's hoping more people in the community take advantage of the program. The biggest beneficiaries of the program are the low-income families who depend on the meals as part of their daily routine, and support for the program from all sides means those in need won't be left behind.

The Free Summer Meals Program is a vital part of the Mitchell community, Flood said, and steps like filling out those meal plan applications goes a long way in keeping the program on track. Carmody said parents can expect to see those applications later this summer, and copies will be available at Longfellow and the middle school and elsewhere in the district.

Flood said she hopes parents will keep an eye out for them and fill them out.

"I think participation in it is the biggest thing, for all families and people in the community, but it's an important program (especially) for the ones that truly need it. We need to have it there for them, because it might be the only two meals they get for the day," Flood said. "That's what I always try to voice to all my friends and people I talk to out in the community is that it's so important to help and be a part of a program like this. Because if (we don't), we're not going to have it."

The summer meals program is available at Longfellow Elementary School at 110 N. Mentzer St. and Mitchell Middle School at 800 W. 10th Ave. Breakfast hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. This year's summer program runs from May 21 to Aug. 2.

More information, including menus, can be found on the

Mitchell School District website.