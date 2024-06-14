Free summer kids meals available in Carlsbad, Loving

Seven locations in southern Eddy County are serving free meals for children 18 years of age and under as part of New Mexico’s Summer Food Service Program.

The program is administered by the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD). Over 600 locations statewide will provide free meals through August on a first-come-first-served basis, read a press release from the state agency.

Cottonwood Elementary School in Carlsbad and Loving High School are serving breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be served until July 11, according to ECED’s Summer Food Program website.

More: 10 Eddy County free summer meal sites

All children aged 1 through 18 are eligible to participate. Anyone over 18 who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a State or local educational agency) and participates during the school year in a public or private nonprofit school program (established for the mentally or physically disabled) is also eligible to receive free meals through the Summer Food Program, cited the ECED release.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ocotillo Elementary School, Hillcrest Preschool Park, Alta Vista Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary School, Desert Willow Elementary School and Lake Carlsbad Beach House.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, lunch is served at Loving High School.

Desert Willow Elementary School in Carlsbad is serving lunches this summer for children.

More on Summer Food Program Service

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by ECECD. It is aligned with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s broader commitment to combat child hunger and support healthy development for children and youth, read the ECECD release.

“The free Summer Food Service Program fills a critical nutrition gap for many children during summer months when school cafeterias are closed,” said ECECD Spokesperson Julia Sclafani in the release.

More: Schlotzsky's is coming to Artesia. Here's how to get your sandwich fix.

Last year Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Healthy Hunger-Free Students Bill of Rights Act, which established universal free school lunches for all New Mexico school children.

After signing the bill in 2023, the governor said New Mexico led the nation by providing free healthy school meals and making sure the meals are nutritious foods, according to a press release from her office.

For more information call 800-328-2665 or log on to summerfoodnm.org.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Free meals served for kids this summer in Carlsbad and Loving