Free produce distribution at First English Lutheran on June 11

First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield offers a free produce drive-through distribution on the second Tuesday of the month, April through November. The next distribution will be June 11 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The church receives more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce for the distribution, which is open to everyone. Participants must show a state ID, driver's license or proof of residence.

First English volunteers will load the produce into vehicles in the church's west parking lot at 53 Park Avenue West and South Mulberry Street.

For information, call 419-522-0662.

