Free prizes on the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail

Apr. 24—HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With summer just around the corner, the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting hot dog lovers to embark on a tasty adventure — the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail.

The self-guided tour highlights nine hot dog stands in Cabell and Wayne counties.

Solidifying the Huntington area's reputation as the "Hot Dog Capital of West Virginia," the Hot Dog Trail offers an opportunity to savor the region's vibrant culinary scene.

People can visit five stands to get a Hot Dog Trail pin. For the adventurous, eat at all nine locations and earn a Hot Dog Trail T-shirt.

Participating Hot Dog Trail stands include Dog Haus Biergarten, Farley's Famous Hot Dogs, Frostop Drive-In, Hazelett's Triple H Drive Inn, Hillbilly Hot Dogs, Midway West Drive-In, Sam's Hot Dog Stand, Shaffers Drive-In and Stewart's Original Hot Dogs.

"Since its launch in May 2023, we've welcomed visitors from more than 20 states," says Anna Adkins, Huntington Area CVB Sales and Marketing director. "We've had so much fun with this project and hope locals and visitors continue to enjoy it."

Go to visithuntingtonwv.org/hotdogtrail to access the free digital passport and vouchers, which need to be verified at each restaurant. Upon qualifying, contact the Huntington Area CVB to redeem your prize.